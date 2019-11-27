Well, I did it again. Yep, I dipped into the family egg money and blew it on another handgun. Must be an addiction. And it’s not like it was for something essential to my continued domestic harmony on this planet. It was just something I really, really, wanted. So I got to buy my own Christmas present.
Granted, this new revolver is mostly a clone of one I already own, which would be the Taurus Raging Bull in .454 Casull caliber. A handshaker that will rearrange the existing physical parameters of whatever it hits. Granted, the .454 is not quite the butt-kicking cartridge that the .475 Linebaugh is and no, I don’t plan on getting rid of the recently acquired Ruger Bisley so chambered. Sandi has said I can have two handguns if that’s what makes me happy.
Look at it this way. Some husbands like to play with fast cars and spend their time in the garage, dressed in grease-stained Levis and playing with grimy wrenches, changing car parts to (supposedly) improve the performance of the family grocery getter. Some dudes would rather sit on a stool in a dark bar, sipping spirited beverages, commiserating with their buddies over their lost youth or bitching about politics. For some folks it’s every waking hour of the weekend staring at a TV screen filled with videos of overweight jocks in spandex britches chasing after a pigskin ball, or expensively attired dudes wearing knickers and swatting at a tiny white ball with a steel club.
Some males, and females too, plaster their fingers to the keyboard of the most current video game and spend their lives handcuffed to the imaginary. Even more dicey, some men decide romancing one woman is not nearly the kick they want out of life, so endeavor to court several females while still entertaining the presumption of raising a family with one. Not to be excluded, some females are likewise insecure as to their choice of lifemates and actively seek alternate partners. Not judging, just saying.
Me, I like firearms. And big bore revolvers in particular. Yes, even with my arthritic wrists and fingers, not to mention my worn out elbows and shoulders, I still enjoy trying to turn 20-yard revolvers into 200-yard cannons. Well, short-term anyway. Sometimes the pain isn’t worth the fun and one must retreat to lesser calibers to occupy their time with. Stopping the shooting is not considered even temporarily as shooting well, with both rifle and handguns, is a perishable skill and must constantly be practiced in order to stay in top form. For some of us, that’s important, very important.
Granted, for sublime pleasure, the lesser calibers, the .38 specials, .357 magnums, .44 specials, .44 magnums and .45 Colts are more fun to spend an afternoon with friends shooting at rocks and such. On the plus side, there is less cost, less recoil and less muzzle blast with the minor calibers.
Still, there is a certain allure to touching off 325-grain to 440-grain chunks of lead and gilding metal and sending the projectile down range to collide with inanimate targets that splatter all over the place upon impact. It’s also satisfaction of being able to do something well that 99 percent of the rest of the world can’t.
Truthfully though, I bought the darned thing, the .454 Taurus Raging Hunter, not because I needed it, but because I wanted it. It wasn’t entirely an ego thing either. I wanted it because the same revolver in the Raging Bull model I already had just wasn’t 100 percent of what I wanted. Why? I don’t really know. Why do they make several different models of Ford Mustangs or Chevy Corvettes?
In buying this revolver, I had a point of reference to compare with the one I already owned. All of which led to the decision to sell the stainless steel Raging Bull and keep the alloy framed Raging Hunter. I mean really, who needs two semi-identical hand cannons on my budget?
Both are adequately accurate and extremely capable of spitting heavy slugs out of their 5-inch barrel at wrist-wrenching velocities and, when they connect downrange, of telegraphing the certainty of impact back visually. Since I’ll probably never use these big boys for hunting and, more than likely, not for fishing security either, I can’t justify owning either one in realistic terms. However, I’ll keep the Raging Hunter around for rock rolling simply because I like the hunter model better. No easily definable or plausible reason.
Why do some guys prefer blonde haired ladies to brunettes? Or blue eyes to brown? Then there are more obvious preferences for more obvious physical traits, like a willowy frame to an abundant one or short stature to tall?
It’s probably a guy thing. Or maybe it’s just a human species selection thing? In short, it’s probably how our DNA is arranged or how the hard drive was wired originally.
