Spoiler alert: This is not a belated veteran’s day column, and yet, in it’s way, it is.
I have one program on TV that I enjoy watching, aside from nature shows and various automobile-themed reality type shows. That drama is NCIS and, although not perfect, the show is basically respectful and historically semi-factual. I never thought I’d have cause to get more than mildly upset with any of the scripted scenarios on the show.
However, a recent show, involving a U.S. Marine veteran with mental problems, got my Irish up. At the conclusion of the episode, the script called for the show’s lead character, Gibbs, to extoll the virtues of the care available through the V.A. for veterans with mental problems.
I had to remind myself that this was possibly true at a navel base as large as the one at Norfolk, Va., where the show is supposedly filmed. Not so much in 90 percent of the rest of the country and definitely not even close in Cody. In fact, the entire premise advanced was that America’s veterans were receiving the best in medical care from the VA. Trouble is, 95 percent of the viewers will accept this false premise as fact.
Over the years I’ve lost several friends who, due to economic realities, relied on the VA for medical care. In short form, the VA bungled it and good friends died as a result. This is no surprise to those of us who are forced to rely on the VA for our medical care and not to be construed as an indictment on the caliber of our local staffers. They try very hard to smooth the bumps in the system.
It is, however, an indictment of the process and the VA. Let me explain. Please understand that since I don’t have access to other veteran’s medical records and all I have to rely on there is hearsay, all I can relate, with absolute certainty, is my own experiences for an example. Please remember this is not about me, it’s just one example out of possible thousands.
What I do know is my aortic aneurism and bad heart valve were discovered by the Sheridan VA after Dr. Tracy, (when the Powell clinic was the VA’s go-to), set me up for a CT scan, or whatever it’s called when they stuff you into that oversized donut thingie that looks like it was stolen from the transporter room on a Star Trek set. Due to the lack of a cardiologist in the system locally, I was sent to St. Vincent’s cardiology department for treatment and my records concerning this were transferred to the Billings VA clinic.
This worked well – not so much anymore. Eventually all of my cardio care was transferred to the Billings VA clinic. In fact, I was supposed to have my annual CT scan at the Billings clinic in April of this year and so far, nine months later, I’m still fighting the system to get the darn thing scheduled – anywhere.
Please understand that if the aneurism starts leaking or just plain pops like a distended balloon, I’ve got major problems. As far as this present year is going, I haven’t a clue what’s happening inside my chest. Nor has anyone else.
The problem doesn’t appear to be here in Cody. The scan was supposed to have been scheduled on three occasions this past summer and fall, twice in Billings and once here locally, but hasn’t happened yet. To quote the Sheridan VA, “The paperwork is in the system.”
That was over a month ago. You other vets will understand the frustration.
Like I said, usually Billings VA takes care of this after a request from our local VA clinic doctor, but since my VA cardiologist at the Billings VA cardiology unit retired recently, they haven’t a clue about what to do up there. I’ve even been in contact with the Montana VA brass at Fort Harrison and all I get is the run-around. I haven’t even been assigned another cardiologist, either locally or in Billings – go figure.
Point is, if this is happening to me, it’s obviously happening to thousands of veterans all over the state and the country. Apparently, Veterans Day or no, regardless of all the lip service and professions of gratitude for our service in the press and on TV, the list of those who truly care about veterans actually being taken care of is miniscule. Even inside the system designed for their medical care.
Is it because, at age 75, my life’s relevance and that of other older veterans is considered insignificant by the system? Especially those of us who were not officers or are not politically connected? We older veterans are on track to die in a few years anyway, thus eliminating any of our relevance politically. Or is it because my service was rendered in Vietnam?
I understand that folks under 40 years old probably won’t understand that much of our country didn’t want to recognize us when we came back, including our own government and many veterans from previous wars. Vietnam was a politically divisive and unpopular war, to say the least. That venom was channeled into hateful feelings against the warriors who fought there.
I have to feel that if not for the events of 9-11, and the resulting national wake-up, the present level of professed respect for serving military and veterans wouldn’t exist. Still, there remains a nagging feeling that we older, “Nam” vets are being swept under the rug, so to speak. Or is that just me being paranoid?
