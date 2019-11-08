The Cody Broncs football team lost a heartbreaker on Friday night, falling 20-13 to rival Powell in the 3A state semifinals at Spike Vannoy Field.
After falling behind by 13 points in the second quarter the Broncs (8-2) could not come back, bringing an end to their season.
Powell (6-4) will play Star Valley in the 3A championship next Friday in Laramie.
The Panthers shut down Cody's run game and broke through the line early and often, forcing quarterback Hunter Hays out of the pocket to make many scrambling throws. For a run-first team, this was a bad scenario.
Hunter Hays was 8-for-23 on the night, throwing for 137 yards. Despite their passing struggles, Tristan Blatt led Cody with 103 receiving yards and one touchdown.
On the ground, the Broncs were limited to 76 rushing yards.
The Panthers came out strong, scoring on their first drive at 3:32 in the first when quarterback Landon Lengfelder snuck in a 12-yard end-around play. The long drive wasted 8:28 of game clock.
Cody responded at 11:13 in the second when Tristan Blatt pulled in a 50 yard pass reception. After Hunter Hays dropped back, he found Blatt unguarded with the deep bomb thrown across the center of the field.
But as soon as Cody seemed to be gaining momentum Powell killed it when Brody Karhu rushed 51 yards for a TD just 2:02 later.
Things only got worse from there.
After another failed Cody drive late in the second, the Broncs punt was blocked, setting up Powell at the 22. Shortly after, Lengfelder ran in a 10-yard fake handoff sneak to take their biggest lead of the night. It was 20-7 after the Panthers missed the PAT with 1:01 left in the half.
Cody went into the locker rooms at the half with only had 14 rushing yards.
But the Broncs were finally able to find some momentum at 5:34 in the third when Duncan Radakovich recovered a Panther fumble at the Powell 33.
Charlie Beaudrie capped off the drive when he brought in an 8-yard TD reception that he snuck in through the left corner of the end zone. After Jackson Gail missed the PAT it was 20-13 with 3:24 in the third.
The Broncs defense tightened up at this point, limiting Powell to mostly fourth-and-outs. But it was to no avail as the offense had trouble finding momentum.
With 3:28 remaining a Hays pass fell to the ground on fourth-and-7, giving Powell the ball back.
Thanks to the Broncs defense forcing another stop and excellent use of timeouts, Cody got the ball back at their 20-yard line with one more chance at 1:58.
A 29-yard Blatt reception gave the Broncs hope, bringing Cody near midfield. But two plays later the Panthers broke through the line, sacking Hays for an eight yard loss.
Staring at fourth-and-17 with their season on the line, Hays threw to Devon Brown, who although tackled immediately, pitched it back to another teammate, who then pitched to Matt Sandoval. Sandoval scampered to the Powell 48 before brought down, seven yards short of a first down.
From here, Powell kneeled it until the clock expired.
Sandoval led the Broncs on the ground with 35 rushing yards on eight carries.
Karhu had 74 total yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.
Cody will graduate 18 seniors from this season.
