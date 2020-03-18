The Cody Middle School swim team hosted its home meet on Feb. 29.
Results are listed.
Cody Invite
Girls
200-yard free: 7. Mercedes Jackson 3:01.41, 13. Adelie Hall 3:15.44.
100-yard IM: 2. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:18.86, 6. Greta Morganweck 1:26.63, 10. Sage Ellsbury 1:36.94, 11. Presley Bray 1:38.56.
50-yard free: 2. Elle Ortner 30.50, 11. Jillian Eakins 37.45, 27. Callie Christiansen 43.91, 35. Temperance Hansen 48.50, 36. Lily O’Connell 48.80, 40. Madeline Weed 50.69, 44. Delaney Colegrove 54.10, 45. Aurora Hansen 58.89, 48. Aubree Sperry 1:11.50.
50-yard back: 13. Jillian Eakins 48.22, 18. Christiansen 50.51, 30. Weed 1:02.81, 33. Colegrove 1:11.32, 34. Hansen 1:15.75, 35. Sperry 1:28.49.
1-meter diving: 2. Kristen Boysen 65.25, 4. Sama Geoghagen 62.15, 9. Bray 40.35.
50 yard fly: 3. Pomajzl 35.46, 5. Ellsbury 45.41.
100-yard free: 4. Ortner 1:14.50, 5. Greta Morganweck 1:16.92, 12. Hall 1:23.48, 16. Geoghagen 1:29.45.
50-yard breast: 3. Boysen 40.77, 14. Jackson 48.48.
Boys
50-yard free: 6. Val Payne 32.90, 10. Henry Thomas 35.61, 12. Finn Manley 36.03, 18. Parker Laing 37.59, 24. Paxton Yeates 39.53.
50-yard back: 8. Bryson Laing 48.83, 10. Thomas 50.64.
1-meter diving: 3. Bryson Laing 83.00, 13. Owen Foley 47.05, 14. Paxton Yeates 39.35.
50-yard fly: 2. Bradley McKenzie 37.87.
100-yard free: 3. Isaac Wood 1:16.22, 4. Payne 1:17.88, 7. Finn Manley 1:19.86.
100-yard back: 4. Foley 1:36.07, Parker Laing 1:48.41.
50-yard breast: 1. McKenzie 38.99, 4. Wood 43.69.
Mixed
200-yard medley relay: 3. (Foley, McKenzie, Pomajzl, Ornter) 2:22.21, 9. (Payne, Boysen, Ellsbury, Hall) 2:39.91, 13. (Eakins, Jackson, Wood, Morganweck) 2.47.16.
200-yard free relay: 2. (Pomajzl, Morganweck, McKenzi, Ortner) 2:05.27, 7. (Jackson, Foley, Ellsbury, Bray) 2:26.49, 14. (Eakins, Laing, Manley, Thomas) 2:32.61, 22. (Christiansen, Laing, Hansen, Colegrove) 3:19.27, 24. (O’Connell, Hansen, Weed, Sperry) 3:52.13.
