Moving on, here’s the deal. Big W recently had a special on bags of raw peanuts and, on a quirk, I bought a bag. I enjoy peanuts, either honey roasted or just the standard, salted in the shell, or sans shell and roasted. As a youngster, the town we lived in, (a typical small-town USA) used to have these wonderful stores in the down town area or commercial business sector, called department stores or variety stores and Five&Dime stores back then.
Among other treasures, along with a lunch counter usually combined with a soda fountain, many of these stores included a counter with a glass fronted, white enamel or porcelain roasting machine that toasted and roasted a variety of nuts, from almonds to peanuts. For a nickel, you could buy a soft-ball sized bag of fresh, warm, roasted, salted peanuts. I loved it.
That paper sack full of peanuts wasn’t even comparable to what you get from the prepackaged peanut folks these days. What you got for a nickel back when I was a preteen was enough for lunch. Plus it was as healthy a snack as you could get, unless you had a peanut allergy. Today it costs a dollar or more for what winds up being a mere mouth full of stagnant peanuts you buy at the “C” stores while filling up with fuel.
Like I said, I loved those fresh roasted peanuts, but, as I found out to my disappointment, raw peanuts not so much. Cheap as I am, throwing them out, garbage wise, was not an option. I decided to crunch some of nuts and see if the birds that frequent our feeder might enjoy them. Spoiler alert, sort of: we’ve always had two or three flickers, technically Northern “Yellow Shafted” Flickers, those large red capped woodpecker type birds with the long skinny beak, in the neighborhood.
The flickers never used the bird feeders, which I thought was because they were primarily carnivorous, but apparently they’re not exclusively so. Before I removed the big deck out in back of the house, every year the side rails were covered in a dense, natural growth of native grapevines in the summer. They produced a ton of grapes.
During the fall and winter, the flickers stuck around and ate the dried up grapes, or maybe those are a berry technically. Doesn’t really matter. Those big pecker-heads hit the berries hard after they’d frozen and thawed a few times. I think, like birds and bears go for wild berry patches big time during a long thaw after a good hard freeze, that critters, like many humans I know, really like fermented grapes and berries. As a species, we’re really not all that behaviorally unique.
This was the first time I’ve actually seen the flickers feeding at the bird feeder station and they were exclusively after the peanuts. The local mafia of collared doves tried to intimidate them and run them off so they could munch down on peanuts too, but no deal. The bigger doves usually shove the smaller sparrows, juncos and finches away from the feeder until they’ve eaten their fill, but not today. Today the flickers stayed as long as they wanted too.
Who can blame the doves? A flicker’s beak is like an avian version of a switch blade knife, long and sharp. It has to be since they make their living hammering through thick bark looking for bugs. I’ve also noticed certain members of the flicker clan can be a bit aggressive too, perhaps due to the permanent migraine headaches they must live with.
I expected our nomadic blue jay to show up too, but haven’t seen him yet. Normally he comes around a couple times a month and checks things out for a half hour or so. Sometimes he hits the feeder station and sometimes he just hops around letting the other birds know he’s a bad dude and otherwise checking things out. He kind of rules the roost when he shows up as the other birds keep their distance, even the smaller magpies. Jays have a reputation for being a touch rowdy, so that’s understandable.
The cedar wax wings haven’t shown up since summer and our dark eyed juncos, like the blue jay, only show up intermittently. There’s one bird that makes the occasional appearance that I haven’t been able to identify yet. It looks like an oversize sparrow, but it’s a touch bigger than a robin. Also, its back and head are a reddish hue, mahogany really, and it has white stripes on its wings and shoulders. Those stripes are still visible when the wings are folded.
The problem is, the big guy always comes in with the biggest gang of sparrows and since that group numbers more than 30 birds, it’s impossible to try to isolate any individual bird quickly in that confusion of feathers. Just when you’ve got the darn bird located, it decides to move somewhere else. It never stays in one place long enough for me to get the binoculars on it. From what I’ve been able to see, it doesn’t correspond to any bird in my bird books.
It possibly could be the by-product of a mating between different, but related, species. Not altogether uncommon in the Cody area either.
This winter and fall, it’s been a real chore keeping the birdbaths full of water what with the roller-coaster cold-warm days. Sandi tries to keep warm water in them as those little guys need to clean up, even during the winter if they’re to stay healthy. On a warm day, there might be more than a dozen birds fighting for bathing rights, way more than during the spring and summer.
Also, while we’re on the subject of birds, my youngest grandson Walker, who lives in Sheridan, harvested his first turkey this fall. He aced the state’s hunters safety exam earlier this year and was understandably anxious to go hunting with his dad. Anyway, he’s a proud little dude and we’re properly proud grandparents.
