Play2Wyoming will be having an open house at its indoor baseball-softball training facility Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The facility, located off the Meeteetse Highway at 3229 Reesy Road, opened 11 months ago and features portable pitching mounds, two batting cages and a smaller soft-toss area.
It is used by the Cody Legion baseball team, Cody Pride softball and traveling youth baseball squads.
Families can also purchase yearly memberships to use the facility for $200. Currently more than 30 families participate. The facility can be used anytime it is not in use by one of the teams.
In addition to the open house, Play2Wyoming will also put on a parent/player baseball camp at the facility on Saturday, Feb. 8, 15 and 22, 10-11:30 a.m. Participants will learn the technique and skills being taught in the Legion program.
For more information contact Legion coach Bart Grenz, (307) 250-3236.
