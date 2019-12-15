A combination of factors kept the Cody wrestling team from getting off to the best start during the Powell Invitational during the weekend.
The Broncs finished eighth overall with 106.5 points. Natrona finished first with 270 points, Powell second with 227.5 and Sheridan third with 184.
Final results from Saturday have not been finialized on trackwrestling.com, but Cody saw some good performances during pool play on Friday.
In pool play, Charlie Beaudrie (195 pounds) went undefeated, winning by fall over Connor Ulschak of Laurel, John Elkins of Thunder Basin and Raul Estrada of Campbell County. He also had an 11-3 major decision win over Colter Helm of Natrona.
Jonas Mickelson (195) finished second, winning by fall over Gabe Cash of Shoshoni and Blake Birkle of Natrona. He also had an injury default victory.
Grayson Beaudrie took second (170) with a 3-1 record, defeating Keaton Stone of Cody and Zane Collins of Lovell by fall, and Jace Skovgard of Buffalo 4-1.
Stone (170) finished third with win by fall over Collins of Lovell and a 9-5 decision over Skovgard of Buffalo.
Stroble (120) finished third, finishing 1-2 with a victory over Kyle Marchant of Lovell. He also defeated a Riverton opponent in overtime on Saturday when he earned a takedown for the win.
Zain Fitzgerald (145) also took third, with a 4-2 win over Garrett Popkes of Riverton and a 12-2 major decision win over Cody Edlund of Thunder Basin, as did Jeff Williams (285), with wins by fall over Jonathan Hilder of Shoshoni Ethan Dalin of Greybull/Riverside.
Matt Sandoval (145) and Jace Grant (182) finished fourth and Drew Trotter fifth (170).
The Broncs had some strong JV performances, with multiple wrestlers winning pool play.
Wood (152) took first with wins by fall over Evan Mai of Thunder Basin, Kaspar Kuhbacher of Campbell County and Aiden Henson of Rocky Mountain. Wood went undefeated Saturday and well and was voted the “JV wrestler of the tournament” by the referees.
Collin Linderman (152) also took first in his pool, winning by fall over Kiefer Gossel of Campbell County and James Dowd of Dubois, and by 17-7 major decision over Davis Kreuzer of Red Lodge.
William Thomasson (160) won his asl well by 4-3 decision over Aden Jorgensen of Thunder Basin, 8-5 decision over Joe Burtenshaw of Buffalo and by forfeit.
Bryce Stewart (170) won by fall over Spencer Hansen of Natrona, Lilly Munda of Riverton, Tayton Hodges of Lovell and Jonny Golinvaux of Thunder Basin to take first, and Jonny Williams (220) took first as well, going undefeated and winning by fall over Quinten Williams of Buffalo, William Scott of Natrona, Codell McNiven of Laurel and Aiden Seocher of Sheridan.
Dylan Campbell (138) finished second, winning by fall over Chris Boardman of Campbell County, Donald Grosch of Riverton and Mitchel Hawkes of Park/Sweet Grass.
Kale Mickelson (120) took third with a win by fall over Jorge Agguire of Thermopolis and by medical forfeit, while Gavin Vance (132) finished third with a win by fall over Samuel Grzybowski of Worland.
Jaden Schmeiser (145) and Nathan St. Clair (160) finished fourth, and Brendan Donald (285) fifth.
Cody hosts Lander on Thursday at 6 p.m. Before competing in the Battle of the Big Horns in Worland this weekend.
