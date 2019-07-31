This year’s 15th annual Summer Spring Triathlon and Duathlon is a mixture of terrains and disciplines meant to challenge competitors.
Over the years the race has morphed into what it is today.
This year’s race starts at 8 a.m. with registration 7 a.m. Saturday at Beck Lake Park.
Kelly Bower, the coordinator of the race, said the idea was to put more life into the event so it was brought to Beck Lake State Park a few years ago.
Participants used to swim 500 yards in the Rec Center pool.
The bike route was only for road bikes and the running route was the same as the Stampede Run.
Now the 500-yard swimming event takes place in New Cody Reservoir.
The race now allows for a 13-14 mile road bike route on the Greybull highway and a 6-7 mile mountain bike route located in the Beck Lake trails.
The running portion of the race is a 2.7 mile mixture of road and gravel allowing for a variety of terrain.
The duathlon is open to the both types of biking, in addition to the run.
There are a lot of moving parts to the race so a colossal amount of work goes into it.
“When you think about it it’s basically like four races in one,” Bower said.
A permit needs to be obtained by BLM 120 days prior to the race.
Another permit from the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the bike legs is needed 90 days before the race.
Around 20 Rec Center employees and community volunteers help out with the race.
There are lifeguards surveying the water along with Park County Search and Rescue and other helper around the course.
The race can be as competitive as a person makes it.
There are first-time racers and people who participate in the Iron Man triathlon.
“It is a very encouraging atmosphere,” Bower said. “We try to provide a fun recreational activity to Cody.”
A lot of families participate in the race together.
The race is geared for 16 years and older, but all ages are welcome.
Participants may register before the race at the Rec Center and forms may be found online at the Park County website. Cost is $50 or $85 for a team.
