The Cody Warriors Lacrosse Club is bringing in Mikie Schlosser, a Denver Outlaws lacrosse team midfielder and all star, to run a half-day clinic for beginners of all ages, and U12 and younger players 2-6 p.m. Monday.
He will also conduct a two-day camp for U15 and older, intermediate-advanced players Aug. 14-15.
Space is limited. Coaches of current lacrosse teams are encouraged to participate, at no charge, to learn from a top professional.
For more information and to register, visit codywarriors.com/.
