The first high school all-star game in Wyoming to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic occurred this past weekend.
It was announced Sunday the 47th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl has been canceled due concerns of the virus. The game was to be held June 13 at Natrona High School in Casper. The annual game pits the best Class of 2020 players in Wyoming in every class from six-man to 4A against one another in a North vs. South matchup.
“The overall well-being of our communities remains on the forefront of our minds as we weather these uncertain times,” said Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby. “In addition to potential risks that linger as game time nears, we cannot in good conscience ask for financial support from communities as they are left reeling in economic effects associated with the outbreak.”
There is much more to the Shrine Bowl than just football and it’s not just the players that suffer from it’s being canceled.
Since the game started in 1974, the Shrine Bowl has raised nearly $750,000 for Shriners Hospital. This is the first time it has been canceled.
The players spend the week of the game getting to know each other and championing the Shriners’ cause.
Prior to the game, they make a trip to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City and meet the same children their game is raising money for. They also run a parade through downtown Casper.
Broncs Hunter Hays, Duncan Radakovich, Charlie Beaudrie and Jeff Williams were scheduled to play in the game. From Meeteetse, coach Zeb Hagen and Asa Eldredge were also invited.
“I’m disappointed. I was looking forward to playing in it since my Dad was a coach in it 2009,” Williams said. “It’s tough, very tough.”
Eldredge, who ran on offense and was a versatile defender as an all-conference designee, said he was planning to use the rare opportunity to catch the attention of college coaches. Playing in six-man football, Eldredge is already at a disadvantage for opportunities like these.
“It hurt a lot,” Eldredge said. “It was something that meant more than just playing.”
Selby said players, coaches and participants who were going to be in the game will still be recognized.
Money sent from businesses and participant families to Wyoming Shrine Bowl for game tickets, banquet tickets, program ads, and sponsorships will be returned within 30 days. These checks will not be deposited.
