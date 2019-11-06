The Veterans Committee work for the Baseball Hall of Fame is always overshadowed by the annual vote of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Every few years, the 16-member Veterans Committee conducts a quiet meeting to review the causes of Major League figures who may have been overlooked or underappreciated, possibly fixing mistakes of the past.
After numerous changes in procedures over the years, the Committee now considers one era at a time. This year the period covered is 1970 to 1987 for the Modern Baseball Era.
This is a loaded ballot for the Dec. 8 meeting. Included are nine players and one executive. The other guy is one of the most controversial non-players who ever influenced the sport.
Marvin Miller, the labor official hired by the Players Union as executive director to fight the penurious nature of the owners, probably revolutionized the sport off the field more than anyone in history.
He waged player rights battles that led us to where we are today – players earning astonishing sums of money and regularly negotiating free-agent deals.
Miller, who died at 95 in 2012, should have been in the Hall of Fame long ago and some speculate baseball officials somehow conspired to keep him out as payback for the way the game changed under his union leadership between 1966 and 1982.
Legendary broadcaster Red Barber called Miller one of the three most important men in baseball history, alongside Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson.
All other key contenders were prominent All-Stars. My guess is no more than three illustrious individuals on the list will be chosen with the necessary 75 percent of the vote.
It is ironic southpaw Tommy John’s name is best-known because of the corrective arm surgery that he first underwent in its experimental stage and has now saved the careers of innumerable pitchers.
A four-time All-Star, John played for 26 seasons and won 288 games with a 3.34 earned run average. His longevity left him eighth on the all-time starts list and 20th in most innings thrown. If he was the doctor who actually invented the surgery too, he would have been in the Hall a long time ago.
Yankee catcher Thurman Munson’s life was cut short in a plane crash after 11 seasons. Munson was a rookie of the year, a Most Valuable Player, won three Gold Gloves, and was a seven-time All-Star. There is precedent for electing players who excelled early and died young.
Lou Whitaker spent 19 seasons with the Detroit Tigers with a sterling second baseman resume, winning rookie of the year, four Silver Sluggers, three Gold Gloves and five times chosen All-Star.
Bill James, the all-time statistical guru, authored a lengthy analysis recommending former Boston Red Sox outfielder Dwight Evans as the most worthy Hall of Fame candidate on the outside looking in.
Playing for 20 seasons, Evans won eight Gold Gloves, was chosen for three All-Star games and won two Silver Sluggers.
Don Mattingly, who most recently has suffered as manager of the depressing Miami Marlins, following a nice run at the helm of the Dodgers, is on the ballot for his playing days with the Yankees. He hit .307 lifetime, won nine Gold Gloves, a batting title, three Silver Slugger awards and was a Most Valuable Player.
For a time, Steve Garvey was one of the best-known players in the game. He hit .294 in 19 seasons, had 10 All-Star selections, won an MVP award, the Roberto Clemente Award, four Gold Gloves and owns the National League record for consecutive games played with 1,207. Nobody remembers because he is not Cal Rikpen Jr.
Nothing against Dale Murphy, a two-time MVP, carrier of the Braves on his shoulders, either, with seven All-Star selections and five Gold Gloves on his resume.
Dave Parker, a .290 hitter over 19 seasons, won an MVP award and was a seven-time All-Star.
Catcher Ted Simmons lasted 21 seasons, made eight All-Star teams, and hit .285.
Put them in a lineup together and you would have some All-Star team. All 10 will not make it, but a good case can be made for all 10.
