The Cody boys basketball team finished its season one win short of the state tournament, falling to Green River 74-61 on Saturday in the 4A West Regional in Evanston.
Freshman Luke Talich led the Broncs with 21 points, senior Duncan Radakovich added 11, senior Coy Novakovich 10 and junior Nic Talich nine. Dylan Taylor led the Wolves with 26.
Cody held tight with Green River until the fourth quarter. Green River led 19-9 after the first quarter and 32-27 at the half, but the Broncs briefly took a lead in the third quarter before falling behind 44-42 to start the fourth.
(0) comments
