Cody High School football coach Matt McFadden said he was pleased in general with his team's performance Friday in a scrimmage against Big Horn at Spike Vannoy Field.
He liked what he saw from the offense, which found the end zone numerous times through the ground and air. On defense he said the scrimmage highlighted areas of improvement with pass defense.
While not packed, a sizeable group of fans showed up in the bleachers and donated nearly $850 to the family of Powell High School quarter Ethan Asher, who was severely injured earlier in the week in a rollover crash.
