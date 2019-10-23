As the Meeteetse Lady Longhorns move towards the end of the regular season, they are sweeping past 1A Northwest volleyball competition and are keeping one eye on the horizon for upcoming regionals and state competition.
Meeteetse topped Dubois 25-9, 25-13 and 25-7 last Friday night at Homecoming. Saturday, the Longhorns handled Ten Sleep 25-12, 25-8, 25-10 and were really unpressed through the weekend.
Currently, Meeteetse is 22-3-2 the players are pleased with the form and smoothness with which they played last weekend.
“I think coming into regionals, we’re going to have more confidence,” junior Abby May said.
May said she feels the community is more strongly supportive of the team than ever too.
“We hear all the time, ‘We believe in you guys,’” she said, and “‘You guys have got this.’”
Most of the time during the 2019 season, that has been true.
While excited that regionals beckon Nov. 1 and state after that, May said, “I’m excited, but I’m sad that it’s almost over.”
Last year, Meeteetse finished 24-9. The Longhorns were disappointed that after an excellent regular season they did not do as well in the playoffs as hoped. That is in the back of the minds of the players, but with so many players back who lived through that experience, they feel they are a better team in many ways.
The wins and championships in two tournaments, some including bigger schools, have built team confidence.
“It’s comparable,” said senior Amanda Cooley, of the last two seasons. “But we’re at a different level. All of us are a year older, we’re all stronger and we’re a little more mature.”
Coach Kelsey Scolari knows how the Longhorns felt last year when the season ended abruptly. She has worked this group carefully, always addressing little mistakes that occurred in the few losing matches so they can move beyond them. Scolari has also stressed constant improvement through the fall.
“The girls hitting and serving was on point this weekend,” Scolari said of the wins over Dubois and Ten Sleep. “As we head into regionals we are focusing (on making) bigger and better plays. We have been trying to diversify our setting, have more back row attacks and serve harder.”
It was always unlikely that Meeteetse would go undefeated all year, but the Longhorns gave it a good run and they came across schools with larger student bodies that were tests. All of the victories and playing some of the other best teams close have made the players true believers for the playoffs.
“I think it gives us the confidence we need,” Cooley said.
