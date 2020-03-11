Sleeping Giant Ski Area will be sliding into spring with its annual Shoshone River Jam on Saturday, and this year’s event will boast a few new twists.
The activities kick off at 10 a.m. with an all-mountain game of tag, three-legged race (with skis on) and scavenger hunt.
Then at 11 a.m. the main festivities begin with a banked slalom race. As always the race will take place on “Reef Ridge,” a mogul-filled run with snow banks and sharp turns.
There will be different heats for certain age groups and genders, with the last heat beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The last event of the day will be a best trick jam in the upper terrain park at 1 p.m. Contestants will compete under a 30 minute “jam” format to show off their best maneuvers on the jump, boxes and rails.
There will be awards and live music from “Superunknown” at 3:30 p.m. from the base lodge deck. Winners will receive prizes from the Fresh Prince of Steaks and Sunlight Sports.
Costumes are highly encouraged for all events.
Registration will run from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. with a riders meeting on the lodge deck after.
Sleeping Giant is also hosting a photo contest over the next two weeks. The only criteria is that the photo must have been taken within the Sleeping Giant Ski Area boundaries.
Best photos will be given prizes during the mountain’s closing weekend March 21-22. Share your photos with the hashtag #SGRiverJam on social media to enter the contest.
