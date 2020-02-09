The Yellowstone Quake fell 3-1 to the Bozeman Icedogs on the road Saturday night.
Despite allowing an early goal Yellowstone (17-21-2) kept it close with first place Bozeman (34-6-0) through the second period.
Cade Rosansky scored the team's only goal on an assist from Jack Harris and Spencer Platt with 7:26 remaining to make it 2-1.
Bozeman scored the game-clincher with 17 seconds remaining on an open net.
Michael Allman made 46 saves in net for the Quake.
It was a rare one-game weekend for the Quake before turning their attention to a home stand with Great Falls (27-9-5) next weekend. Although the Americans are in third place in the Frontier Division they are currently riding a five game losing streak.
