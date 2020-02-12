A third quarter can make or break the outcome of a basketball game.
The Meeteetse boys, who headed into the locker room with a mere one-point advantage at halftime Saturday, proved that point when they used the next 8 minutes of play to their advantage, outscoring Ten Sleep in the third period by 14 points.
The Pioneers had kept pace in a low-scoring 15-14 first half.
“We came out in the second half and were able to get things going offensively by taking better shots and were able to have success defensively with more full court pressure,” Longhorn coach Zeb Hagen said. “I was pleased with the adjustments the boys made as we were able to win another important conference game on the road in a tough place to play.”
The 52-32 win is the third time the Longhorns trounced the Pioneers by comfortable margins, having bested Ten Sleep 68-32 and 56-35 in previous matchups.
Sophomores led in scoring. Kalvin Erickson tallied 17 points with 62% field goal shooting, 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Dace Bennett contributed 14 points, including two from three-point range, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mickle Ogden added 12 points, pulled down four rebounds and captured three steals.
The Longhorns are now 4-2 in 1A Northwest Conference play and 11-8 overall.
They take on St. Stephens Indian School in home action Friday.
Girls and boys games last Friday against Riverside were canceled due to weather and will not be made up.
Meeteetse 9 6 22 15–52
Ten Sleep 3 11 8 10–32
