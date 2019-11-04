Taylen Stinson and Mahayla Allred took a good run at joining eight teammates from the Cody swim team in qualifying for the upcoming 3A state championships in Gillette last week.
“The Last Chance” meet at Riverton was designed to give swimmers a last-gasp try at a qualifying time, but neither of the Fillies made the cut despite posting improved times.
“They both did well,” said coach Buffy Allred.
After tweaking their turns and their strokes, Stinson and the younger Allred both went after qualifying times in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, but came up short.
Mahayla Allred clocked in at 2 minutes, 26.23 seconds and Stinson at 2:28.13. The standard is 2:23.
The 500 cutoff is 6:38. Mahayla Allred finished in 6:45.81 and Stinson in 6:55.52.
Meanwhile, Buffy Allred is enjoying her status as the newly minted 3A Absaroka Conference coach of the year. She received a plaque at conference in Rawlins.
“It was an awesome honor,” Allred said, “because it was voted on by my peers.”
She said the selection was really a tribute to the Fillies and their first-rate swimming deserves the credit.
“It was very cool and I was proud,” Allred said.
Since no one was added to the entry list for the state meet Cody’s contenders are Megan and Ally Boysen, Marissa Rosenbaum, Brylee Allred, Paige Bower, Kaelee VanNortrick, Emma Cook and Tayleigh Hopkin.
“We’re pretty excited,” Allred said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.