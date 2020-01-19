Grace Shaffer won the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, 6 inches, and placed second in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.02 seconds as the Cody indoor track team began its season at the Natrona Indoor Invite Saturday.
Fillies distance runner Riley Smith scored a double victory, winning the 1,600 meters in 5:12.52 by nearly 24 seconds, and captured the 800 in 2:22.25 by five seconds.
The Fillies 4x400-meter relay team triumphed in 4:26.59. The quartet of Baylee Stafford, Shaffer, Smith and Holly Spiering eked out the win by .16 seconds.
Most of the Cody highlights were recorded on the girls side in the massive meet that had about 900 entries and lasted nearly 11 1/2 hours.
