Wasilla, Alaska, 9, Burley Idaho, 6
Wasilla punched its ticket to the championship game on Tuesday with a 9-6 win over Burley in game three.
Kyle Graham helped power the Road Warriors, driving in six on two hits to. Graham drove in runs on a double in the first and a grand slam in the second.
Alaska's other runs came in the third and fifth.
Burley scored one in the second ,two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
The Road Warriors had 10 hits. Clayton Boyett went 3-4, Clancey O'Donnell and Jacob Gilbert 2-3, Graham 2-4 and Eli Malave 1-4.
The Green Sox had eight hits. Andrew Farrins went 3-4, Ramiro Garcia 2-4, Jace Robinson and Scott Ritchie 1-3 and Easton Watterson 1-4.
Jacob Gilbert got the win for Alaska, giving up six runs on eight hits through 7 innings.
Burley sent three pitchers to the mound, Carson Noble took the loss, giving up six runs on six hits through 1 2/3 innings. Robinson went 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits. Barrett Macias went 1 2/3 innings and gave up one hit.
Layton, Utah, 6, Cody 3
Two home runs by Carson Shaffer helped Utah pull ahead in a 6-3 win over Cody in the second game.
Shaffer hit a solo shot in the second and a two-run dinger in the third to make it 3-0.
Utah added a run in the fifth and scored two more in the sixth.
Singles by Cody Phillips and Devyn Engdahl, a double by Jared Grenz and an error scored three runs for Cody in the fifth.
Utah had nine hits. Shaffer went 3-4, Braxton Wright 2-3, Marcus Garza 2-4, Carter Robinson 1-3 and Jackson Hoffman 1-2.
Collin Haywood earned the win, going 6 innings and giving up three runs on three hits. Cameron Day pitched one inning and allowed no runs or hits.
Cheyenne 7, Vauxhall, Alberta 5
A four-run fifth inning helped Cheyenne pull ahead for a 7-5 win in the first game Sunday.
In the inning, the Hawks loaded the bases on a walk, single by Tyler Schlagel and hit batter. A walk, fielder's choice and two errors brought in the runs to make it 6-5. In the sixth they added a run on a double by Schlagel.
The Spurs took the early lead, scoring one run in the second and third, and three in the fourth to go up 5-2.
Cheyenne's other runs came in the third and fourth.
At the plate, Schlagel ent 3-3, Cade Anderson and Kelden Hastings 1-3, and Fisher Brown and Guy Andren 1-4.
For Vauxhall, Blake Kondor, Hayden Mack and Adam Vulcano went 2-3, Carson Becker 2-4 and Kole Fujita 1-2.
Ty Lobmeyer went all 7 innings for the Hawks, giving up five runs on 1- hits.
Adam Vulcano took the loss, giving up seven runs on six hits through 5 2/3 innings. Carson Becker pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits.
