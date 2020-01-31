The Yellowstone Quake rallied from a two-goal third period deficit to beat the Sheridan Hawks 4-2 at Riley Arena Friday night.
Down 2-0 with less than 12 minutes remaining, the Quake (17-19-2) scored four straight goals in a span of 6:16 to help push their winning streak to six games.
Sheridan (30-7-1) finally answered the barrage with a goal at 1:37 in the third but did little more to pressure the offensive zone. Quake goalie Michael Allman finished the game with 51 saves.
After earning 15 minutes of penalty time in the second period alone, the Quake were able to settle down and focus in the third.
Dylan Rumpke started the rally with 11:18 remaining on a fast break feed from Jack Harris. Despite Sheridan goalie James Downie making an incredible save on his first shot, that play drew him out of position leaving an open net for Rumpke.
Just 1:57 later the Quake evened the score on a Cade Rosansky deflect goal. At 8:17, Rumpke scored another and then Spencer Platt hit net on a deep wrist shot for a 4-2 lead.
Jack Harris finished the night with three assists.
With the win the Quake move up to fourth in the Frontier division. They will play at Sheridan Saturday night to finish out the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.