Senior Asa Eldredge and sophomore Kalvin Erickson were the Meeteetse players named all-conference in 1A six-man football Monday.
Also, Longhorn regulars Dace Bennett, Courtney Braten, Kaden Redding and Hadley Abarr were honorable mention.
Meeteetse, which had only 10 players on its roster this season, finished 4-5 after falling in the first-round of the playoffs.
No Longhorns were chosen for the division’s all-state team.
Eldredge, who ran on offense and was a versatile defender on the other side of the ball, battled with both ankle and thumb injuries at different stages of the season.
“I feel kind of blessed,” Eldredge of being chosen all-conference anyway. “I was really worried I wasn’t even going to get that.”
Still, he was disappointed he could not impress enough voters to be picked all-state.
“I thought I could have done more to get all-state,” he said.
Coach Zeb Hagen, who could not vote for his own players, felt Eldredge should have earned that honor.
“Asa, I think he’s an all-state athlete,” Hagen said. “Sometimes, how you do as a team dictates it.”
Erickson had a breakout season. He had games where he gained more than 200 yards catching passes and other games where he was the leading Longhorn tackler while intercepting passes.
“He was third in the state in defensive points caused,” Hagen said.
Erickson said he wasn’t sure he would be recognized.
“I wasn’t super surprised, but I was a little because I was a sophomore,” he said.
He’s not sure whether he enjoys offense or defense more.
He said catching the ball for touchdowns was great, but so was making a difference on D.
“It’s really fun when you’re getting in on every tackle,” Erickson said.
