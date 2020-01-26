image
David Ritter
Grace Shaffer won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.11 seconds and took the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, to lead the Cody indoor track results Friday at the Gillette Indoor Track Invitational.
 
Riley Smith took second place in the 400 meters in 1:04.39 and won the 3200 meters in 11:38.34. Smith also anchored the Fillies' championship 1600-meter sprint relay with a time of 4:32.85. Jazlyn Waltari led off, Holly Spiering ran the second leg, and Baylee Stafford ran in the third spot.
 
On the boys side, Daniel Geoghgan cleared 11-6 in the pole vault.
 
The track team has a bye week coming up and returns to competition Feb. 8 at the Natrona Invitational in Casper.

