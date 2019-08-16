Cody junior Logan Schutzman was the top Bronc at the Thursday-Friday Park County Shootout with a score of 168 over both days, including an 83 at Olive Glenn Golf Course, two strokes better than Powell.
Carter Schutzman finished with a 171, carding an 84 at home and 87 in Powell.
Fellow junior Hudson Oelschlager added a 181 and freshman Andy Anderson a 184 to round out the four scoring spots for Cody.
Unlike the Schutzmans, who are friends with him off the course as well, Oelschlager did better at Powell, carding an 87 Thursday before falling into the 90s Friday.
Anderson likewise performed better on Day 1 and he’s excited to have his first chance at travelling with the high school team. The Broncs travel to Sheridan next week and travel to further places, including Evanston, later in the season.
After the first day in Powell, Cody was seventh out of 13 teams with a score of 349, while Kelly Walsh led at 299.
The Broncs were just behind Thunder Basin (341) and ahead of Riverton (356).
Logan Schutzman was Cody top golfer at the Powell course with a score of 85 (40 on the front, 45 back).
Carter Schutzman and Oelschlager each carded an 87 and Anderson rounded out the top-four with a 90.
With Logan Oberheu having graduated in the spring, Cody only has a Broncs team this year.
