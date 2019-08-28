The bulls are the meanest dudes at Cody Nite Rodeo. They are big, angry when someone attempts to ride them and have zero empathy for people who get in their way.
Announcer Zane Parker routinely tells Stampede Park crowds bull riding is the most dangerous sport in the world and riders and bullfighters are routinely told they are crazy to get so close to the foaming-at-the-mouth animals weighing 1,500 pounds and up.
Sure, it can be dangerous, said North Dakota bull rider Chubs Grover, but that’s part of the thrill and he believes bullfighters are the ones who need to have their heads examined by professionals.
“Well, we can’t be too nuts since we don’t do what bullfighters do,” Grover said. “Those guys are more nuts than me.”
Medical professionals might question that analysis. This season Grover has been stomped at least two too many times.
One night, after being thrown, Grover had a bull step on his back and mush his face into the dirt. He exited the arena with the entire left side of his face bandaged.
A day later he appeared in the bucking chutes area with six stitches and an enormously swollen cheek.
He took the day off, but rode the next night and suffered a cracked vertebrae. He was already competing with a punctured lung.
Bulls have treated Grover rudely, previously delivering ankle, wrist and vertebrae breaks.
Asked if the words “rest” and “ice” were in his vocabulary, Grover said, “That’s what winter’s for.”
Then he backed off and decided to skip the remaining weeks of the Cody Nite season.
Bull riders are an accident on the verge of happening each time they attempt to ride for eight seconds.
Sometimes, not even bullfighter reinforcements stepping in to take a bullet on their behalf can save them.
This Cody Nite season has been rough on bull riders. If overall standings were kept, the cowboys would be the Detroit Tigers of the rodeo, winning the least often.
Some nights riders go 0-for-10, every entrant bucked before the buzzer, hauling themselves off the ground in slow motion with zero scores.
Cody Nite stock contractor Maury Tate raises tough bulls, some used in the biggest rodeos, even in the National Finals Rodeo.
Do any cowboys tell Tate his bulls are too good?
“No, they would never say that to me,” Tate said. “If they say that, they’re not serious bull riders.”
Such an admission is not the cowboy way.
“There’s no doubt we do have some bulls that come through here that are too good for the Nite Rodeo,” he said. “We don’t keep them around long.”
A bull rider desiring to make a living on the pro tour is going to come across all sorts of bulls.
“There’s no way around it, you’re going to have to face some rank bulls,” Tate said.
Good bull riders, he said, “all have one thing in common. They all want bulls that buck.”
That’s because this tango is a duet, judges scoring the cowboy’s and bull’s performance together.
Adrenalin-fueled joy
Christian Sauers, 17, of Cody, said he was 12 when he first wanted to try bull riding.
This summer, to finance entry fees, he sold his motorcyle. Then he asked his father, Bruce, “We have health insurance, right, dad?”
Obtaining an affirmative reply, Sauers began his quest, although he often bit the dust.
“I’m not that intimidated by it,” Sauers said. “I totally love it.”
In the seconds before his first ride, Sauers admitted to being as scared as someone standing on the ledge of a tall building in a high wind.
“I was about to nod my head and I thought, ‘What am doing?’” Then the gate flew open.
The first bulls Sauers covered were at the Billings Roundup, not in Cody.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said.
There is a fine line between physically aching defeat and adrenalin-fueled joy in bull riding.
As is regularly demonstrated at the Nite Rodeo, it is not difficult to amass a long losing streak. But hearing the sweet music of the eight-second buzzer makes up for a lot of disappointment.
One thing Cody Nite Rodeo offers with its summer-long, every-night performances is the chance to graduate through bull-riding levels.
There are junior steers for children under 13, junior bulls and the wide-open age group.
Fans love watching the little riders and their winning percentage and scores in the 70s and above are far more common than for those who ride the bigger bulls.
Kade Fitzgerald of Cody, 15, whose older brother Zain rides the open class, has moved up from junior steers.
“It’s fun,” Fitzgerald said of why he keeps taking on bulls even though he accumulates bruises and sometimes stumbles out of the arena limping. “It doesn’t always look fun.”
Zain was an influence in Kade’s start-up.
“It helped that he was doing it,” Fitzgerald said. “I wanted to try it.”
He watches video of his rides the Cody Cowboy Church films each night to learn how he can improve. Fitzgerald also said if he could afford it, he would buy a newfangled robo bull for working out.
Strange things can happen when a bull throws a rider around as if he is in a cement mixer.
A few years ago, Fitzgerald said he was tilted off-balance with an unusual result.
“My right foot got caught in my back pocket,” he said. “I ripped my pocket. I stayed on.”
Those were no longer dress blue jeans.
“I just made them my riding pants,” Fitzgerald said.
Caden Gines, 15, of Powell, is another up-through-the-ranks guy from a rodeo family. The Gines’ pretty much invented the junior bulls category at Cody Nite Rodeo and for a time Caden raised his own.
The degree-of-difficulty shift from junior steers to junior bulls is “way different,” Gines said.
He has had one of those bulls fall over him, jamming a shoulder on the ground.
“The bulls (larger sized ones) have more muscle and are more powerful,” Gines said.
But he doesn’t think about injury. “Ah, it is what it is,” he said. “If you think you’re going to get hurt, you’ll get hurt.”
Something special
Bullfighters do not usually start as youngsters. It is a high-risk profession sometimes likened to being a secret service agent.
Cody Kenyon, 26, of Riverton, used to be a snowmobile hill racer, but was friendly with several bullfighters. They kept telling him he had the athleticism for the job.
He attended two bullfighting camps and received individual instruction from highly-regarded Cody Webster early this year. Webster recommended him to Tate.
Kenyon said is still new to being in front of a crowd, providing protection for a cowboy who might be on the ground.
“I’d be lying if I said I don’t get butterflies,” Kenyon said.
He also feels the responsibility “of you might be saving someone’s life.” And when he has rescued someone from potential harm, those riders have said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Another Nite Rodeo bullfighter this summer is Tucker Lane MacWilliam, 19, who recently made a diving save over the back of a bull to put himself between the animal and an at-risk cowboy.
“I really didn’t even plan on taking that shot,” MacWilliam. “A lot of times you see it coming. It was just a small hole. The gap was going to be there. It’s one of those deals that’s the job.”
That is the sort of reaction to breaking events a bullfighter must demonstrate.
MacWilliam, from Missouri, used to ride junior steers and bulls, but said he was not very good. He wanted stay in rodeo, but “I hate horses.”
Like others who swear by it, MacWilliam does love being a bullfighter, quelling the bull’s desire to charge, steering it away from a vulnerable target.
“What drives me, is I love breaking a bull’s heart,” MacWilliam said. “I can see it in their eyes. They want to get you and they can’t. It’s something special only a few people can do.”
Or want to.
Sticking with it
Many local riders start young because they can. Cody Nite Rodeo has been in existence much longer than they have been alive.
Those who stick with it beyond junior steers show commitment, demonstrating this is what they want to do. Inevitably, the numbers dwindle, sorting out those who were in it for fun and leaving those who take rodeo seriously and want to become pros.
Jaysen Lowden, 18, of Cody, is one of them. He said he got on his first bull at 5 and now that he is twice as big he is now riding bulls twice as big as they were back then.
“It was always the adrenaline rush,” Lowden said of what keeps him going.
Driving a race car might offer the same charge.
“That’s too expensive,” he said.
Lowden hears that crazy talk stuff, but shrugs it off.
“Honestly, it’s just the sport I like to do,” he said.
Despite the three broken ribs he suffered on a June ride. He cited no favorite scoring ride because to Lowden they are all valuable.
“They’re all special when you get them,” he said.
Ask Kyle Doren. Being ever-present in summer, Cody Nite Rodeo attracts passersby traveling between rodeos – or while on vacation.
Doren, 22, from Arizona, was on a trip with his girlfriend and Cody was on the way. “I always wanted to rodeo here, where it’s not 110 (degrees),” he said.
Doren paid his entry fee, climbed aboard a bull named Ferdinand and collected a 77-point score and first place.
Happy one-shot experiment done, he rode off into the sunset.
