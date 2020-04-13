Moran Heydenberk was at a church meeting when she got the news from her father in a text message.
“It was a lot to handle,” she said.
With the cancellation of the Wyoming high school sports season last week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local senior athletes are going through a range of emotions – none of them positive.
“It’s disheartening,” senior soccer player Baylee Stafford said. “But I understand the decision considering the health risks. Public safety is first priority.”
Few in the Wyoming athletics community were surprised by the decision made by the Wyoming Activities Association on April 7, and for many it was only a matter of a time the cancellation would occur once the initial season suspension was put in place in mid-March.
“It was not a surprise given that professional leagues have been cancelled,” said Heydenberk, a Cody soccer player.
But for others like her teammate Stafford, holding on to one last shred of hope, it was a disappointing end.
“I was hopeful as you can be, I’m always a little hopeful,” she said.
Cody runner Owen Preston skipped the indoor track season to rest up for and focus on the outdoor track season.
“If I had known this was going to happen I would’ve done indoor,” Preston said.
Even after the spring season suspension was enacted, Preston continued training in full force. His cross country coach Maggie Kirkham had sent out training regimens for the runners to stay in shape on the off chance the season would resume.
“It was the same training we’d do as an actual practice,” Preston said.
But the quick-footed runner still has a respectable career to hang his hat on, earning two all-state cross country awards and a sub-10 minute time in the 3,200 meter race last track season.
Meeteetse track athlete Amanda Cooley has been practicing for the past few weeks on a homemade, wooden throwing ring made by her father and his friend.
“I’ve been mentally preparing myself for (the chance of cancellation) for a couple weeks now,” she said.
Last season, Cooley placed second at the 1A state meet in the discus and took fourth in the shot put. Her goal for this season was to win state championships in both events, and considering the three competitors who had finished ahead of her in the shot put last season were all seniors, she had a solid chance at it.
“This offseason is for the next year in college,” she said. “That’s one way of looking at it. I’m really lucky I have four more seasons after this.”
Cooley will compete at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology next year, where she will also have the opportunity to compete in the hammer throw and weight throw.
Stafford will also compete in college but not in her spring sport of soccer. She’s set to compete in track at the University of Wyoming.
Heydenberk will be playing soccer at Colorado Mesa. For her and Stafford, the biggest heartbreak is not getting a chance to compete for their fourth straight state championship.
“I feel terrible for my seniors who had a great chance to continue their success,” Cody girls soccer coach Marian Miears said. “They have that leadership that’s truly hard to find. You need great seniors like these ones in order to help your program grow because they set the tone for the rest of the team.”
Heydenberk is sympathetic to her teammates and fellow senior athletes who have had their final season taken away.
“They did have to put in that extra effort all the same, their love for the game is not any different,” she said.
Cody senior Jeff Williams was one of those athletes. He began practicing for track this spring, throwing the discus and shot put. Since wrestling season ended in late February, he had been keeping his strength steady.
“It’s tough, very tough,” he said.
In preparation for her first season of college play, Heydenberk hasn’t lost a beat in training, constantly dribbling a soccer ball, running, or taking shots, despite the spring season being canceled.
“That’s been another aspect that’s been different,” she said. “I’ve been doing a lot of individual workouts which is kind of a weird time.”
Although all other high school soccer players in the country are in the same situation, due to not having year-long playing opportunities like some of her future teammates who reside in Arizona and California, she already feels behind.
“It’s definitely a disadvantage for me,” she said.
Cody soccer player Paul Lovera has also been working out 2-3 times a day.
“There’s not much else to do,” he said.
Keith Conner was also going to throw the discus this spring. Conner, who finished 16th at state and third at the 4A West Regionals last year, felt he had a strong chance at making the podium this year at state.
“I really don’t like it,” Conner said.
He is enlisting in the U.S. Air Force after high school and said he has been running 1-2 times daily to keep his conditioning up.
Their teammate Duncan Radakovich was going to compete in track for the first time this spring, intrigued by the challenge as his father was a state champion track star in Iowa.
“I wanted to see what I got … it’s not the end of the world,” he said.
Radakovich will be playing football at the University of Wyoming next year. To stay in shape he has been working out in a makeshift gym set up in the barn at the Hoodoo Ranch and takes trips into Cody so he can run.
All the athletes are still students first, and have been taking online classes for the last few weeks.
In the end, it all starts with education. And the senior athletes are still able to look back on often stellar careers.
“I’m really, really sad but grateful to have the time we did,” Cooley said.
