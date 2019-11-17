Hockey

Dylan Rumpke plays in a game earlier this season.

 LAUREN MODLER
Goalie Michael Allman faced a barrage of shots and his play in net boosted the Yellowstone Quake into a split of a two-game home-and-home series versus the Sheridan Hawks this weekend in North American Tier III junior hockey play.
 
Allman faced 67 shots Friday night on the road as the Quake bested Sheridan, 5-4, in overtime while taking only 20 shots at the Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
 
Will Yates scored the winning goal in OT, with assists going to Spencer Platt and Dylan Rumpke.
 
Twenty-four hours later, the game circumstances were similar at Riley Arena in Cody with a different result. Sheridan out-lasted the Quake, 5-3, in the Frontier Division showdown. Allman made 55 saves on 60 shots this time. The Quake took 23 shots.
 
Rumpke scored one goal in each game and now has 15 on the season for 6-13-1 Yellowstone.

