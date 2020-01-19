The Cody Nordic ski team continued to improve during its weekend in Jackson.
On Friday the Broncs and Fillies competed in classic sprints and finished outside the quarterfinals (top 30).
Saturday in the varsity 10K (6.2 miles) Marshall Brookins finished in a time of 33.17.0, Hayden Campbell 38:35.0 and Beau Baxter 39:18.0. Sabrina Stowell went 52.29.0 in the girls race.
In JV (3.1 miles), Luis Mata went 23:41.0 and Andrew Sauers 24.53.0. Hayley Pearson-Horner went 23:08.
