The Cody Legion baseball team outhit the Billings Blue Jays on Friday but had to settle for split after a few pitching and defensive struggles.
The Cubs are now 36-11 overall.
Cody 11, Billings 4
The Cubs got off to a slow start in the first game, but a momentum shift midway through helped them pull away for the 11-4 win.
Billings jumped out on Cody right away, scoring three runs in the first and one in the second to lead 4-0. The Cubs would cut the lead in half in the fourth. Jared Grenz hit a bunt to reach, and Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch. Grenz scored after Jack Schroeder lined out to center and Blatt on a sac fly by Heston Williams.
In the fifth, Cody Phillips hit a single and scored on a single by Tyler Grenz. Jared Grenz then hit a single and the Cubs took a 5-4 lead on a single by Blatt to left. Schroeder would be hit by a pitch and Williams hit a double to right to score two more. All Cody's runs in the inning came with two outs.
With two outs again in the sixth, Elijah Leyva walked, Tyler Grenz hit a single and Jared Grenz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Blatt then blasted a shot over the fence in center field for a grand slam.
Cody finished with nine hits. Jared Grenz and Blatt went 2-3, and Tyler Grenz 2-4.
Devyn Engdahl started the game, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on four hits. Schroeder earned the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on two hits.
Billings 10, Cody 7
Cody seemed to come out a little sluggish after a rain and lightning delay in the second game and fell to the Blue Jays 10-7.
The Cubs had built a 7-6 lead in the game heading into the fifth, but after the 20 minute delay Billings scored four runs and Cody was unable to answer.
Billings scored two to start the game and the Cubs got one back on a walk, single by Tyler Grenz and sac fly by Blatt.
The Blue Jays took a 6-1 lead after the third. In the bottom of the inning. Jared Grenz reached on a bunt, then stole second and third. Schroeder walked and both scored on a triple by Engdahl. Engdahl later stole home to make it 6-4.
In the fourth, Leyva hit a single, Jared Grenz reached on and error and the Cubs pulled within one run on a double by Blatt. A single by Engdahl gave Cody its first lead.
Cody would have runners on in the final three innings but couldn't push anymore runs across.
Cody finished with 11 hits. Blatt went 2-3, and Leyva and Engdahl 2-4.
Tyler Grenz started the game, going 4 innings and and giving up six runs on six hits. Ethan Johnston took the loss, giving up three runs on no hits through 1/3 of an inning. Hayden Bronnenberg pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits.
Cody travels to take on Sheridan on Sunday.
