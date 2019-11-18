Seasons come and seasons go, while the beat of Father Time marches on.
Anglers do not seem to fret much about what time of year it is. Rather, male or female, they worry and fuss about things such as insect hatches, water flows, water quality, trout behavior and presentation for the majority of their waking moments.
Heck, we might even spend an inordinate amount of time dreaming about fishing, too. Regardless, fishing is the prevalent concern as we pass through 12 months in the year.
One might think fishing is a carefree sport and it is to some. Those that have a cavalier attitude are the fortunate ones, because though exposed to the fishing bug, they managed to not be infected wholly, nor completely by what could be better described as a true psychological illness. Why are some content to dabble at the periphery of the sport, while others lack any form of self-control and blindly leap across the chasm bridging the occasional angler from the passionate, is beyond me and a question that cannot be answered.
Since bitten by the angling affliction back in the 1950s, there was no recourse for me but to allow the effect of this possible malady to run its course over time. Some people I know are, like myself, still waiting for the infection to subside. Maybe those that worry figure I will be better off when I “wake up.” God forgive me, I hope that I never do.
All seriousness aside, angling is fun. It is fun to wade a river, it is fun to float on a lake in a boat. It is fun to be poled across a saltwater flat hoping for a cast at bonefish, permit or tarpon. It is fun to get out and explore new waters, as much as it is fun to revisit old haunts. It is fun to catch a fish with conventional tackle and gear and it is fun to catch fish on fly rods and reels.
And it is even fun when the fish escapes and I have to go through the agony of defeat. The question that nags at me is this: If angling is so much fun, then why do nonanglers avoid long-term contact with people like me? It is as though whatever this fishing affliction is, it could be contagious and life threatening to non-anglers.
If I had the time to stop fishing and give this matter serious thought, I am sure I would conclude dedicated hunters have the same affliction, as do golfers and tennis buffs, although society tends to accept these other activities as good excuses to get outside and work off every day stress.
Fishing, on the other hand, is perceived as being an antisocial activity, deranged and delusional because all we ever talk about is the one that got away. To guys like myself, the denial of piscatorial pleasure is the same as being deprived of food and water. The reasons are many, but not vastly different from the hunter or golfer. We fish because we want to, plain and simple.
Even though “infected” by a sport, infection does not translate to nonaccountability. As 2019 winds down and 2020 soon becomes reality, anglers need to remember that we cannot approach the sport of fishing as a continued consumptive sport, but need to switch to one of conservation and preservation so the next generation bitten by the same bug can enjoy what myself and others have done.
To put it succinctly, our “infection” brings responsibilities. Maybe our affliction is genetic and not underwritten by slick magazines and TV shows that feed our affliction, but an inherent one that shows up in every other male of female born. If so, that would be the best excuse ever heard for making the excuse, “I am going fishing somewhere for a while.”
For whatever the reason, I have decided to be less impatient with those whose ‘disease’ has not progressed to the terminal stage like mine. It is not to patronize when I say I forgive their lack of understanding.
Comfort comes in knowing there will always be a few of us standing in water waving a stick that are proud to realize – we are not like the rest of the people in the world. We are pure of heart and singularly of purpose anglers – nothing more, and certainly nothing less. May science never discover a cure.
