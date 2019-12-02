It was a successful season for the Cody Middle School cross country team.
The boys and girls squads finished with six first-place finishes between them.
“Overall the boys and girls cross country teams had a fabulous year with 42 kids participating,” coach Dick Smith said. “Coach (Amy) Couture and I were so impressed with the level of commitment, camaraderie and team spirit the runners exhibited every day and we truly felt blessed to work with such a dedicated group of runners.”
The Broncs finished first at the Lovell, Chief Nation, Red Lodge and Cody invites, second at Thermopolis, fourth at Worland and third at the Yellowstone Conference meet.
“The boys had an outstanding year, finishing in first place in four of the seven meets and second at the Thermopolis Invitational,” Smith said. “Their third place finish in the Yellowstone Conference Meet at the end of the year was impressive against a strong Lander team and a Powell team that finished second.”
The Fillies took first at Lovell and Cody, second at Thermopolis, Worland and the Chief Nation invites and second at conference.
“The girls finished first or second in five of their seven meets and finished second in the Yellowstone Conference meet at the end of the year,” Smith said.
The boys team was made up of Charlie Hulbert, Landen Gallagher, Carter Gail, Myles Bailey, Randall Nielson, Bradley McKenzie, Townsend Bailey, McCoy Banks, Aaron Trotter, Roan Thurmond, Connor Bertalot, Aidan Gallagher, Curtis Miller, Marco Skoric, Cutter Hulet, Isaac Winters, Isaac Wood, Reed Deming, Owen Foley, Gabe Bree, Zachary Schwab, Simon Danforth, Carter Livingston, Kael Sechrest and Jayden Blickenstaff.
“For the boys, Charlie Hulbert, Landen Gallagher, Carter Gail, Randall Nielsen, Bradley McKenzie and the twins Myles and Townsend Bailey consistently finished in the top 15 in every meet,” Smith said.
The girls team consisted of Keira Jackson, Kaitlyn Ennist, Natalie Wenke, Sadie Jackson, Elisa Wachob, Sydney Simone, Sage Ellsbury, Sadie Wachob, Kristen Boysen, Elle Talich, Sunday Schuh, Summer Nielson, Bliss Bonner, Addie Conaway, Crystal Smith and Amali Wijesera.
“For the girls, Keira Jackson, her sister Sadie, Natalie Wenke and Elisa Wachob consistently finished in the top 15 in every meet,” Smith said. “Cross country is a grueling sport and at times our practices and meets were during some pretty nasty weather, yet the kids were always happy, goofy, positive and dedicated. It was a great year and Coach Couture and I are already looking forward to the 2020 season.”
