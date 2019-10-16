As much as the Meeteetse volleyball team has won this season, the Lady Longhorns still receive reminders they are not invincible.
Last weekend, Meeteetse players spent most of their waking minutes on the court at the Dubois Jamboree. They won four matches, but also lost two, doubling the output on the L side of the ledger for the season.
Overall, the Longhorns are 20-3-2 on the season, an eye-catching record, but contained within that mark is the knowledge that the long-term goals of winning their 1A regional and possibly a state championship will take an even higher quality of play.
Meeteetse swept Encampment 25-13, 25-17, Fort Washakie 25-16, 25-15 and Arvada-Clearmont 25-18, 25-11 on Friday. Saturday in the gold bracket, the Longhorns won their first match, 25-12, 25-20 over Burlington. That sent Meeteetse into the semifinals, where they fell to Saratoga 22-25, 25-23, 15-11. The squad also lost in the consolation round 25-11, 25-19 to Upton.
“The first day we were just the better team,” freshman Denalie Salzman said of the trio of victories. “Saratoga, they’re just a really good team.”
This was Meeteetse’s first look at Saratoga and that was a consensus. The match was close, but the Longhorns walked off the court impressed.
“Saratoga was one of the best teams we played all season,” said sophomore Mia May of that opponent’s prowess.
Knocking off three foes in one day Friday was what the Longhorns have come to expect this season – one with the potential to be the school’s best ever.
“We came out strong,” said sophomore Kennedi Johnson. “We had the intensity.”
This group has placed a great deal of pressure on its shoulders all year, not wanting to falter and to build to a strong championship climax, especially after being taken out in regionals in a 24-9 year last season.
“Overall, there are some great takeaways from this tournament,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “No. 1, we can compete successfully with many other teams in the state. No. 2, we got a lot of playing time and competition to make us better. No. 3, we need to improve in a few areas. I was pleased with the girls’ performance this weekend.”
Scolari also singled out Saratoga, the second-ranked team in 1A, as a good litmus test, “and I think we will see them again at regionals. We had some trouble adjusting to what their defense was giving us. We needed to pick up tips and were slow to make the adjustment.”
That was around the net.
“Offensively, we needed to get our hitters away from their block and we were unsuccessful at executing that,” Scolari said. “We have some homework to do to be better prepared for them again, but I have no doubt that we are still growing and improving as a team.”
For whatever reason, sophomore Kiana Horsen felt “our energy was really down” in the losses. That inability to move to the right spots at the net hurt up front.
The Longhorns have matches against Dubois and Ten Sleep this weekend and regionals open Nov. 1. The state tournament is Nov. 8-9 in Casper. There will be no room for lapses at the end of the season.
“We’ll definitely have to play our best,” May said.
And Johnson believes one thing that will fuel Meeteetse is last weekend’s loss to Saratoga.
“It will push us,” she said.
