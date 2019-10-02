Volleyball
AMBER PEABODY

The Cody volleyball team will pack the gym in pink on Saturday for breast cancer awareness during its match against Rock Springs. The Fillies will be raffling gift baskets during the afternoon and all proceeds will go to the Playing for Hope Foundation. Pictured are (front, from left) Autumn Wilson, Emily Etter, Summer Holeman, Grace Ballou, Kennedi Niemann, Lake Harrison, (back) Brittan Bower, Allyson Schroeder, Grace Shaffer, Riley Welch, Emily Larsen, Isabelle Radakovich and Reece Niemann.

