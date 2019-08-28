A talented group of freshmen will take the volleyball court this season.
Thirteen are out for the team this year after three were moved up to the JV squad.
“I’m really excited to see how high school volleyball works and to play against more competitive teams,” player Gillian Growney said. “And traveling, that’s exciting too.”
The group has experienced success in the past – finishing second in conference in both its seventh and eighth grade seasons.
“We should do pretty good if we get defense and passing down,” player Ava Meier said. “The hitting and winning will come.”
Freshmen coach Kim Niemann also coached the group in seventh grade and is familiar with the girls as her daughters are in the same grade.
“They’re a good group of girls,” she said. “They all have experience in volleyball.”
It’s a big jump from middle school to high school sports though, and the team spent the first three days of practice working with the older girls, an eye opener for many.
“It’s definitely more competitive play,” Meier said. “The older kids are more skilled than we’re used to and work you really hard.”
On Aug. 22, the girls began splitting off on their own to prepare for their first matches.
“I’m really looking forward to learning a new offense,” Growney said. “I think it will take us up that next step and make us better.”
After spending the first week focused mainly on the fundamentals, the Fillies will be busy implementing that offense this week.
“With 13 kids, it is a great opportunity for 6 versus 6,” Niemann said. “It will be good for repetition and skill development.”
As with the older squad, the freshman group also lacks height. The Fillies hope to make up for that with good defense and ball control.
“We’re all very hard working and know each other’s strengths,” Growney said. “What makes us a great team is we’re all super great friends. We’re here to win and have fun.”
During their first tournament in Powell on Saturday Niemann said some girls will be playing new positions as she determines the best combinations on the floor.
“The kids will have lots of opportunities as we put a great team together,” she said.
Meier said besides trying to win, she hopes the team bonds during the first matches.
“We want to get our effort together and if we get passing together that would be good too,” she said.
Volleyball scheudule
Saturday, Aug. 31 - Powell Invitational, TBA.
Thursday, Sept. 12 - Cody at Red Lodge, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13 - Cody at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 - Cody vs. Green River, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Cody at Riverton, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20 - Cody at Star Valley, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21 - Cody at Jackson, 11 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26 - Cody at Powell, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 25 - Cody at Powell, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4 - Cody at Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Cody vs. Rock Springs, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Cody vs. Powell, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Cody vs. Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 - Cody at Rock Springs, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19 - Cody vs. Kelly Walsh, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Cody vs. Greybull, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 - Cody vs. Riverton, 11 a.m.
