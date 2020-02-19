The magic goggles work. The $20 internet purchase changed the way Cody High School’s Bradley Fick could see in the water.
Prescription goggles. Simplest of things. At a bargain price. If he had only known earlier.
Every little thing helps when you were born legally blind in your right eye. This was a hardship for a sports junkie trying to catch passes in football, connect a bat to a ball in baseball and even in basketball and track and field.
The water sport was easy by comparison. Fick tried swimming in sixth grade to stay in shape for other sports.
“It turns out I was half-decent at it,” Fick said.
Except Fick had no depth perception reaching for the wall on a racing turn and could not see competitors sneaking up in the lane next to him.
Fick, 16, a sophomore for the Cody boys swim team, has qualified for seven individual events at the Feb. 20-21 3A state championships in Laramie.
Fick will not jinx himself with any kind of prediction. He has come far, but isn’t where he wants to be yet in the swimming world. He wants to go faster and win honors.
The eye has always been an issue. The diagnosis revolved around multiple congenital medical conditions, but the main point was it was never going to get better.
It would have been easier for Fick to duck any sport where a fluke injury to his good, left eye, would leave him totally blind. He refused to take the sit-it-out route, but has always been cautious and protective in a just-in-case manner.
The brown-haired Fick, who exudes enthusiasm, but also an older maturity in his perspectives, wears thick glasses instead of contact lenses, and wore special visors when competing in other sports.
“It only takes once,” he said of the prospect of injury to the left eye.
It is no wonder Fick said his parents, Mike and Sue, encouraged him to swim.
His only other school sport now is golf. He is no Tiger Woods, but at least nobody is trying to tackle him.
Fick may have taken up swimming as a casual choice, but it transformed him.
“I found one of my passions in this sport,” he said.
That would probably never happen without the goggles. Since Fick has had to adapt to seeing clearly out of only one eye his entire life he doesn’t think about it too much in daily life.
But his vision was slowing him down in the water.
“I literally had to come in and catch the wall to do a flip turn,” Fick said. “Now I don’t. I know where I’m at because I can see. You might see a blur, but at least I definitely see the end of the pool. I have a sense of the waves in the water. Now I can see another swimmer.”
Fick became goggle-aware last season. Teammate Anbo Yao, who has poor eyesight, bought a pair and coach Jason Koperski clued Fick in they might be a useful option for him.
“It helps so much and it’s only $20,” said Fick, who first believed such a purchase might run $400. “It was, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ We didn’t know about it.”
What an equipment aid the goggles are.
“All of a sudden, to him it was, ‘I can see where I’ve got to be,’” Koperski said. “Now he can see depth.”
As Fick has gone faster in every stroke, he has embraced swimming with the enthusiasm of a dolphin. Every aspect of it.
“I love it all,” Fick said. “Even workouts. I might go, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s terrible. Why do I want to do this? I want to die.’ Teammates, friends, the water, all of it.”
He knows some people fear the water, but this proselytizer of the pool urges an open mind.
“The water can be your friend, if you just work with it,” Fick said. “It can be comforting if you allow it to wrap itself around you. It’s kind of a peaceful and tranquil place.”
Bradley Fick sees that now.
