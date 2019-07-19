With its doubleheader against Green River next week in doubt, the Cody Legion baseball team celebrated senior night on Friday during its games against Powell, honoring Jared Grenz, Elijah Leyva and Heston Williams between games.
The Cubs took care of business in what would likely be its final home game of the regular season, defeating the Pioneers 11-1 and 8-0 to improve to 42-11 overall and 13-1 in conference.
Cody 11, Powell 1
Cody came out swinging in game one, putting up eight runs in the first inning.
Cody Phillips lined out to start the frame, but then the Cubs loaded the bases. Devyn Engdahl and Jared Grenz hit line drives to the outfield and Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch. Cody then had six singles in a row to the outfield from Heston Williams, Jack Schroeder, Tyler Grenz, Leyva, Ethan Johnston and Phillips to make it 8-0.
With two outs in the second, the Cubs added a run. Tyler Grenz and Leyva hit singles and moved up on a passed ball. Grenz then scored on an error by the shortstop.
In the fourth inning, Johnston hit a one-out double and Engdahl drew a walk. Both scored on a triple to center by Jared Grenz.
Powell got one on in the third and loaded the bases in the fourth. In the fifth an error, walk and single loaded the bases again, with one run scoring on a sac fly. A strikeout and ground out ended the game.
Cody finished with 13 hits. Every player had at least one, with Leyva, Tyler Grenz and Johnston going 2-3, and Jared Grenz 2-4.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up one run on two hits through 5 innings and striking out seven.
Cody 8, Powell 0
Heston William's dominant performance on the mound helped power the Cubs to a shutout in game two.
Williams gave up just two hits through 7 innings, while striking out 14.
Cody wasn't finding the gaps on offense as much in the nightcap but made the most of its base runners to gradually pulled away. In the second inning, Blatt hit a triple and scored on a ground out by Schroeder.
The Cubs put up five runs in the third. Max Williams hit a single and Engdahl drew a walk. Both scored on a home run by Blatt to left field. Schroeder then reached on an error and Heston Williams walked. After a double steal, Schroeder would score on an error by the third baseman. Tyler Grenz then hit a sac fly to make it 6-0.
In the fifth, Blatt started with a double and scored on a double by Schroeder. Cody's final run came in the sixth. Engdahl walked, advanced to second on a sac bunt by Jared Grenz and scored on an error.
Powell's best chance to score came in the fourth. Colin Queen reached on an error and J Brown drew a walk. C Schmidt then hit a hard ground ball that Engdahl couldn't corral at third, but Blatt threw the ball back into Schroeder at home plate, where he caught Queen trying to steal to prevent the run.
Cody finished with eight hits. Blatt went 3-4 and was just a single shy of hitting for the cycle. Max Williams went 2-4 and Tyler Grenz 1-1.
