Senior Owen Preston was the first finisher for the Cody boys cross country team Saturday, taking 22nd place in the Bozeman Invitational in Montana.
Preston covered the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 12 seconds as the Broncs placed 13th among 20 teams. Freshman David Juergens' 17:45 gave him 41st place among 173 finishers.
The Cody girls had just four finishers and no team score after top runner Riley Smith didn't finish the race due to illness. The leading girls runner was senior Baylee Stafford in 11th place. Stafford's time was 20:20.
Emmy Bower was 27th in the girls race among 139 finishers.
