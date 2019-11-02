The Cody volleyball game fell just a few points short of extending its season Saturday, losing to Green River 3-2 in the 4A West Regional.
The Fillies won the first set, but lost the next two. They took game four to force a final game, which they lost by two points to be eliminated from the tournament.
The first set was close before a seven-point run by Cody made it 16-9. The stretch included three aces by Reece Niemann and a kill by Autumn Wilson.
It was then Green River's turn as the Lady Wolves outscored Cody 7-2 to pull within two. Cody managed to maintain a slight lead though and up 22-21, tips by Niemann and Wilson set up game point. Green River scored two before a kill by Wilson gave Cody the 25-23 win.
The Fillies struggled to pass in set two and got off a terrible start, falling behind 11-2. Trailing 15-5, Cody went on a little run with kills by Wilson and Riley Welch and two aces by Wilson to make it 15-9. Trailing 20-10, the Fillies began to cut into the Lady Wolves lead. They outscored Green River 11-2 to pull within one point. However the Lady Wolves scored the next three to win 25-21.
Cody got off to another slow start at the beginning of set three and trailed 9-3. The Fillies trailed by three points for much of the way, but came back to tie the match at 20. Green River scored the next two though and maintained the slight advantage to win set three 25-22.
Needed to win game four to force a final set, the Fillies jumped out on Green River. Kills by Welch, Brittan Bower, Niemann and Wilson made it 9-3. The Lady Wolves pulled within three but Cody went on a 9-2 run to go up 18-9. The Fillies let Green River back into though to make it a two-point game at 20-18. Cody scored the final five points on a tip by Wilson, two blocks by Grace Shaffer and Ally Schroeder, and two aces by Niemann to win 25-18.
Cody looked strong to start the final set, although some missed serves would come back to haunt them. An ace by Wilson, and kills by Welch and Niemann made it 8-3. Up 10-6 a short time later, the Wolves started to close the game and tied the game at 11 on three hitting errors by the Fillies. The game would be tied again at 12, 13 and 14, before the Lady Wolves scored the final two points to a 16-14 victory.
