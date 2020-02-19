Occasionally I get mail from readers. Occasionally I receive a letter that really lights up my day.
Marshall, I thank you. You know who you are and, as for your brother, he sounds like someone I’d have enjoyed sharing a campfire with. Having lost my brother years ago, I can sympathize with your loss. Folks like yourself are the reason I’ve been pounding this keyboard for the Enterprise over the last 35 years, give or take. It sure ain’t the money, as no one I know ever bought a used Mustang convertible from that paycheck.
That said, this column is about the illegal immigrants called collared doves. You may not like them, but, like feral pigeons, they’re here to stay. They’re tough, no doubt about it since they winter up here in the colder regions instead of migrating south to warmer weather like our more delicate, native mourning doves. Plus, these immigrants breed like rabbits, raising three or four families a year.
A lot of people, myself included, were upset when they started showing up, fearing they’d displace our smaller, native mourning doves. And was it just coincidence that West Nile Fever arrived at the same time? That disease has killed several people and a lot of horses, while nearly eliminating our native sage grouse. It appears we, which includes Game and Fish, seem to have forgotten about their effect on our native grouse, instead blaming the sage grouse population decline on grazing leases and mineral extraction development and the alleged resultant loss of habitat.
Maybe introducing a disease our nation was poorly prepared to cope with was the intent of whoever introduced the collared doves, using them as a carrier, into the country to begin with? Yes, I understand that we’ve been blaming a certain type of mosquito for the transmission of the disease, but what if the original carrier were the doves? How did that first mosquito become a carrier? It had to get the contaminated blood somewhere.
Regardless, the disease is here and well established, but at least our horses can be inoculated against it. To my knowledge there is no existing vaccine to immunize humans or sage grouse and apparently no one is interested in working to develop one. So when did horses become more important than people? Or is that a foolish question?
Shifting gears now, and I’ve pointed this out in previous columns, concerns our long extinct passenger pigeons. Recently I’ve read where there’s a move to clone a new population of passenger pigeons from the DNA of some preserved remains. Kind of like the Ivy League lab boys want to do with the extinct woolly mammoths and other Pleistocene mega-fauna. Remember Jurassic Park? Just saying.
However it seems to me that rather than clone a new population of passenger pigeons, which effort would be very expensive and doomed to failure because of the root cause in their demise still exists – lack of habitat – why not just accept the collared doves since they’re already here, albeit as illegal immigrants, and let them expand into that, at present, unoccupied niche?
Besides, they probably taste pretty good, and since the last I knew, birders can hunt them like we can feral pigeons, which is without seasons, they’d be great for keeping your shotgunning in shape between regular bird seasons. Which begs the question that how would a person know whether they’re good to eat if they’re contaminated with a nasty virus? Evidently at present there are two prominent, bird-fatal viruses they could have. The second is called pigeon paramyxovirus and is fatal to the doves. We’ll get to that in a bit.
It occurs to me that nobody in their right mind would chow down on a deer known to be infected with CWD, right? Then again, if you’ve already eaten a few deer that had the disease before we knew much about it and despite no documented examples of deer-human crossover are known to exist, maybe it’s possible? We know there are examples of bovine-human crossover of a similar disease appropriately called “Mad Cow” disease.
Perhaps, in the end, blaming lead bullets for lead poisoning in our big game meat is not what we should be overly concerned about when there are other mortality factors to consider. Species adaptable virus infections are but the tip of a very large iceberg.
Where the collared doves are concerned, that may turn out to be a moot point, as it seems that in Montana along with North Dakota and South Dakota, the big doves are dying off in large numbers, due to a virus called pigeon paramyxovirus-1. Authorities want you to know that if you find dead birds in your backyard to use disposable gloves or plastic bags to pick them up and to wash your hands afterward. This is because some strains of the virus have been known to cause infections in humans, including an eye infection called conjunctivitis. Also, use appropriate precautions when cleaning up the pigeon poop and such around your feeders. Infected areas can be cleaned with a 10% bleach solution.
Seems like all sorts of new virus strains just keep popping up. I understand we now have one caused by drinking Mexican beer while visiting China called Corona-virus ? Is that like the older, but still potent, brown bottle flu?
