Owen Preston and David Juergens finished 1-2 in the boys race and Riley Smith and Baylee Stafford went 1-2 in the girls race to lead the Cody High cross-country team to first-place team performances at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club on a rainy Friday afternoon.

In the only home meet of the season, the Broncs and Fillies shrugged off hard rain, windy gusts and temperatures dropping by the moment to capture their own unusual Fox and Hounds Race. This was a 5-kilometer event where the runners went off in staggered starts with the fastest runners in the last heat running from behind.
 
Preston, a senior, completed the soggy run in 16 minutes, 40 seconds, his second best time. Freshman Juergens was well behind in 17:43. The Broncs' score of 44 points out-pointed runner-up Worland in the five-team race. Sophomore Wyatt Becker was fifth.
 
On the girls side – where the weather reached its peak of awfulness – Smith came home in 19:15 with Stafford second in 19:47, a top time, especially for the day's situation.
 
Freshman Ava Stafford, Baylee's sister, placed sixth. Emmy Bower was seventh and Ashton Powell was eighth as the Fillies dominated the top 10.
 
Cody's next race is Friday, Oct. 11, at Powell.

