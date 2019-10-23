After a historically bad 2018-19 season there wasn’t anywhere for the Yellowstone Quake hockey team to go but up.
“It’s been better,” defenseman Mason Merager said. “We’ve showed we can play a lot better and have the potential to beat anyone.”
Merager said skills-wise, the team is already at where they were by the end of last season.
But despite showing improvement in many ways this season the Quake are still taking their lumps.
Yellowstone (2-10) ran its losing streak to four games last weekend as it lost 5-0 and 4-0 to Great Falls (8-2-1) in consecutive road matches.
The offense wasn’t there for Yellowstone.
“(Great Falls players) do a really great job of pinning teams in the d-zone,” coach Phil Oberlin said.
On Saturday, Great Falls took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission and kept pushing in the second period with three more goals. The Americans last goal came with less than eight minutes remaining.
Goalie Logan Cooksy was peppered with 61 shots while the offense only produced 17.
“We just struggled getting the puck out of defense and sustaining pressure,” Merager said.
Sunday wasn’t much better as the Quake was outshot 52-16.
Michael Allman was called on to man the goal for that match. He said a lack of ability to get the puck down ice proved the difference maker.
“Keeping pucks in their zone and getting shots off,” Allman said. “Playing aggressively, winning those one-on-one battles in the corners.”
Defensively, the Quake were a little more prepared and showed some improvement, but Oberlin said what it came down to was Great Falls brought more to the table.
“It wasn’t that we weren’t working hard,” Oberlin said. “It was that they were working harder.”
Painted in blue lettering above the Quake locker room at Riley Arena is the motto, “Self improvement is not optional.” Allman said Oberlin has been uttering motivational phrases like this and the, “Quake way” throughout the season to emphasize that despite whatever the scoreboard or standings may say, development is most key.
“Just building on what I did last year,” Allman said. “Keep doing the same things I did. Maybe adjusting a thing or two.”
This weekend shows promise for the Quake as it will play a home-and-home series against the league-best Bozeman Icedogs. The last time they played on Oct. 12, Bozeman edged the Quake 4-3 on two third period goals.
In the last four games, the Quake was outscored 12-2 after the first period.
Merager said it’s a matter of “just keeping that energy level up throughout the game. We’re a very strong first period team. We come out flying most of the time. We just got to keep that going through the second and third.”
Yellowstone will get first crack at the Ice Dogs (11-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Riley Arena.
