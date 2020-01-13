TC Hansen is still chasing his 100-yard breaststroke qualifying time for state, but he is confident because just about every time he jumps in the pool for the Cody swimmers this season, the senior sets a new personal best in one event or another.
Twice last weekend, Hansen edged closer to his goal in meets in Cody and Powell, finishing in the 1:19s as he sought to hit 1:18 flat.
“I’ve been trying to do it since sophomore year,” Hansen said. “There hasn’t been a meet I haven’t had a personal record. I’m pumped.”
The Broncs had a long break over the holidays, but returned to last Friday afternoon’s six-team Cody Invite and Saturday morning’s eight-team Gene Dozah Invitational at the Powell Aquatic Center in solid shape. Many of the swimmers worked out on their own and did not lose their sharpness.
“Coming back from break, they just went faster,” said coach Jason Koperski. “They opened up and got going.”
Although no one qualified for the state 3A championships at the end of the season, athletes were setting personal records regularly. One event everyone on the team tries often is the basic 50-yard freestyle and swimmer after swimmer was breaking individual barriers in that event.
Joren Vipperman, who has been on a hot streak since the season began, cracked the 27-second mark with a 26.97 clocking in Powell. When he raised his head at the finish and looked at the scoreboard, he blinked.
“I thought, ‘Am I looking at the right time?’” Vipperman said.
He was. Getting into the 26s was an important milestone.
“One little thing can make it difficult,” Vipperman said of trimming tenths or hundreds of seconds. “I feel like I’m going smoother.” He has done so in the 50, 100, 200 (his favorite event) and the 500. “I like longer distances. The 50 feels too short.”
Koperski is certain Vipperman is just scratching the surface of how fast he can go.
“He’s got, hands down, one of the smoothest strokes out there,” Koperski said.
Sophomore Bradley Fick has already qualified for six individual events at state. He made a marginal improvement in his already-under-the-qualifying-time best in the 200-yard individual medley Friday, trimming .65 seconds to leave him at 2:32.33. He took a run at the 100-yard backstroke, the other individual event he believes he should qualify in. The standard is 1:10 and he is 1-second-plus shy.
“I’m close,” Fick said. “I’ll get it. It’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when.”
Senior Max Peters has dropped his 50 time to 28.23 after years of first battling to get under 30 seconds and then 29.
“That felt pretty good,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of (50s).”
He, too, is after a qualifying time in the backstroke, his specialty, but recently has been stuck in the 1:17-1:19 range.
“I’ve kind of hit a wall,” he said.
Trevor Freyder has gone as low as 27.14 in the 50 and Saturday, Dillon Romero, who just learned how to swim last year and could barely hit the 30s initially, established a new personal best of 28.95. He also twice broke his previous personal best in the 100 freestyle, lowering his mark to 1:06.21.
Senior Anbo Yao, already state-qualified in other events, clocked a PR of 26.95 in the 50 in Powell.
“The next goal is to qualify,” Yao said of hitting 26-flat. “Every second is a battle.”
Cody Invitational
Teams: 1) Worland 418; 2) Sublette County 398; 3) Riverton 301; 4) Cody 247; 5) Douglas 204; 6) Newcastle 149.
Cody Individuals
200-yard medley relay: 6) Cody (Trevor Freyder, Anbo Yao, Joseph Killpack, Bradley Fick), 2 minutes, 9.9 seconds.
200 freestyle: 3) Joren Vipperman, 2:24.48.
200 individual medley: 3) Fick, 2:32.33; 9) TC Hansen, 2:51.60; 12) Peter Kim, 3:02.38.
50 freestyle: 9) Yao, 26.95; 13) Freyder, 27.62; 15) Daniel Allen, 28.39; 15) Dillon Romero, 28.95; 18) Porter Laing, 29.17; 19) Max Peters, 29.23; 26) Ethan Hope, 31.19; 29) Kyle Graham, 32.59; 30) Ian Graham, 33.25; 31) Andrew Thomas, 37.36.
1-meter diving: 2) Laing, 138.05 points.
100 butterfly: 2) Killpack, 1:08.74.
100 freestyle: 12) Vipperman, 1:02; 14) Freyder, 1:04.59; 18) Allen, 1:07.78; 19) Andrew Eissinger, 1:08.13; 20) Kim, 1:09.30; 22) Hope, 1:11.33; 25) K. Graham, 1:14.09; 30) Thomas, 1:37.30.
500 freestyle: 7) Yao, 6:55.40.
200 freestyle relay: 5) Cody (Laing, Vipperman, Freyder, Yao), 1:53.55.
100 backstroke: 5) Fick, 1:11.61; 9) Peters, 1:19.78; 16) Romero, 1:33.21.
100 breaststroke: 8) Hansen, 1:19.34; 12) Killpack, 1:22.99.
400-yard freestyle relay: 4) Cody (Vipperman, Laing, Killpack, Fick), 4:07.69; 7) Cody (Romero, Peters, Hope, Hansen), 4:42.40.
Dozah Invitational
Teams: 1) Lander 419; 2) Powell 239; 3) Worland 172; 4) Riverton 153; 5) Sublette County, 128; 6) Douglas 97; 7) Cody 78; 8) Newcastle 39.
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay: 13) Cody (Freyder, Yao, Killpack, Fick), 2:11.74. 17) Cody (Peters, Hansen, I. Graham, Hope), 2:22.
200 freestyle: 6) Fick, 2:09.72; 21) Allen, 2:39.40; 23) Hope, 2:44.72.
200 individual medley: 11) Killpack, 2:33.72; 20) Yao, 2:54.09.
50 freestyle: 11) Joren Vipperman, 26.97; 18) Freyder, 27.91; 24) Hansen, 29.19; 25) Romero, 29.21; 26) Eissinger, 29.98; 28) Peters, 30.09; 31) Kim, 30.27; 36) K. Graham, 32.67; 39) I. Graham, 34.13; 44) Thomas, 42.99.
1-meter diving: 7) Laing, 150.25 points.
100 butterfly: 15) Killpack, 1:09.75; 18) Yao, 1:11.71.
100 freestyle: 16) Vipperman, 1:02.08; 18) Laing, 1:03.65; 21) Allen, 1:06.06; 25) Romero, 1:07.66; 26) Kim, 1:09.67; 28) Hope, 1:11.57; 30) K. Graham, 1:14.54.
500 freestyle: 9) Fick, 6:03.04.
200 freestyle relay: 8) Cody (Laing, Vipperman, Freyder, Yao), 1:53.76; 12) Cody (Hansen, Hope, Kim, Romero), 1:59.01.
100 backstroke: 19) Peters, 1:19.37; 24) Eissinger, 1:28.55; 29) Thomas, 1:57.11.
100 breaststroke: 16) Hansen, 1:19.88; 26) I. Graham, 1:30.78.
400 freestyle relay: 5) Cody (Vipperman, Laing, Killpack, Fick), 4:05.67; 14) Cody (Romero, Eissinger, Allen, Peters), 4:35.89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.