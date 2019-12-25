Three-sport Meeteetse athlete Amanda Cooley has committed to bring her track talents to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
A member of the Lady Longhorns’ volleyball and basketball teams, Cooley will compete for the Rapid City school’s track team as a thrower.
At Meeteetse, Cooley specializes in the discus and shot put in outdoor track. In college, she will also have the chance to compete in the hammer throw and weight throw while pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
Cooley visited the school in August and said it made a strong impression on her, as well as providing a positive mix of academic and athletic opportunities that fit her.
“I really just loved the place,” Cooley said. “It was absolutely beautiful.”
Cooley has a personal best of 114 feet, 8 inches in the discus and 33-9 in the shot put.
Last season, Cooley placed second at 1A state in the discus and fourth in the shot put.
Her ambition for the 2020 season is to win state championships in both events.
“Oh yes, definitely, that’s the goal,” Cooley said.
She wants to establish new personal records during the season, throwing at least 35 feet in the shot and spinning the disc farther.
“I really would like to be consistently hitting from 115 to 120 feet in the discus,” Cooley said.
When she gets to South Dakota, Cooley will be instructed in a couple of new events which at most she has barely dabbled in, the weight throw and hammer throw not commonly performed at the high school level.
“It’s super exciting,” Cooley said.
Even though she is still aiming for better marks before graduating, Cooley said she was pleased her body of work before senior year put her in this position.
“It’s reassuring my junior year lengths were good enough to get me on a team,” she said.
