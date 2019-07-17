The Cody Legion B team closed out the regular season last week, only winning one game but playing competitively against its opponents.
Billings 6, Cody 2
Billings scored five runs in the first inning, but then the Cubs settled in and only gave up one run in the sixth.
Cody scored one run in the second on an error, two hit batters and a walk. The Cubs added a run in the fifth on a walk and single by Dominic Phillips.
The Cubs finished with five hits. Chance Moss went 2-3 and Grayson Beaudrie 1-2.
Beaudrie took the loss, pitching 5 innings and giving up six runs on three hits. Will Thomasson pitched 2 innings and gave up no runs or hits.
Billings 11, Cody 7
Cody took the early lead in game two, but Billings pulled ahead late for the win.
“I thought we played well in both the Billings games,” coach Beau White said. “Our pitchers limited walks and our defense was some of the best I have seen all season from our team. We got off to a solid start in the second game but were not able to put enough runs on the board late to secure a win.”
Cody scored four runs in the first on four walks, an error and single by Will Thomasson.
Cody added two runs in the second on three walks and singles by Will Thomasson and Beaudrie.
The Cubs final run came in the fourth on a walk and singles by Chance Moss and Will Thomasson.
Billings scored two runs in the second, third and fifth innings, four in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Cody finished with five hits. Will Thomasson went 3-4, and Chance Moss and Beaudrie 1-2.
Cody sent four pitchers to the mound. Connor Moss started and gave up four runs on six hits through 3 innings. Torczon pitched 1 inning and allowed four runs on four hits. Ben Reinker took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits through 2 2/3 innings. Phillips pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
Billings 10, Cody 1
Billings scored two runs in the first and two more in the second to lead 4-0 during Cody’s lone game Friday during the Billings Tourney. Billings added six in the third.
Cody’s run came in the fifth on singles by Trey Schroeder and Trey Thomasson and a fielder’s choice.
At the plate, Reinker and Schroeder went 1-1.
Connor Moss took the loss, giving up 10 runs on nine hits. Trey Thomasson pitched 2 innings and allowed no runs on two hits.
Bozeman 5, Cody 1
Bozeman scattered runs through several innings to win 5-1 on Saturday.
The Bucks put up two runs in the first, and one in the second, fourth and fifth.
Cody’s lone run came in the first on a singles by Reinker and Phillips and a ground out by Chance Moss.
Grady McCarten went 1-2, and Trey Thomasson, Phillips and Reinker 1-3.
Will Thomasson took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits through 6 innings.
Cody 3, Triple Play Academy 1
Triple Play Academy scored first in the second on an error Sunday.
The Cubs scored in the third on a walk and double by Brady Deming. Torczon hit a single and eventually stole home to give Cody the lead.
The Cubs added a run in the fifth on an error and sac bunt by Deming.
Cody finished with three hits. Brady Deming and Torczon went 1-2 and Reinker 1-3.
Torczon earned the win, giving up one run on two hits through 3 1/3 innings. Reinker pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on four hits for the save.
Butte 7, Cody 5
A late comeback by Cody fell short against Butte.
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the first on a hit batter, walk and fielder’s choice.
Butte took a 2-1 lead in the first and added two runs in the second.
In the fourth, a single by Torczon and McCarten and an error loaded the bases. Torczon scored on a passed ball.
With Butte up 7-2 heading into the seventh, Cody scored three runs on a walk, two hit batters, error and fielder’s choice.
“Our pitching and defense was good all weekend in Billings,” White said. “Offensively, we faced several strong pitchers and they limited our run production.”
At the plate, McCarten went 2-3 and Deming 1-1.
Trey Thomasson started on the mound, giving up four runs on three hits through 3 innings. Phillips pitched 1 inning and took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits. McCarten pitched 1 inning and allowed one run on two hits. Deming closed out the game, and gave up one hit.
