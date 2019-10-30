Saturdays at Superbowl are heating up with a new season of youth bowling.
The youth league is underway and in November travel league starts as well. For the first time Cody boasts members of a defending state championship team.
Last spring the four-person team “3 and a Wee” won the travel league state title in Casper. It was a milestone in the history of a Cody program that began in the 1980s.
On the way home the team received the customary champion’s escort, players and coaches following a fire truck into town.
For two of the four members of the team the United States Bowling Congress Youth Tournament win capped a lengthy career in local youth bowling. For the other two it’s something to build on.
For all four, the memory of the final matchup Sunday is seared into their memories.
“We all knew what was on the line going into it,” Carson Heath said. “We just had fun.”
The four competed against teams from around the state including Cheyenne, Gillette and Casper.
The final averages for the boys after the weekend were Anderson (220), Carson Heath (208), Colton Johannsen (203) and Jorge Gaona (112).
Anderson, 19, and Heath, 16, were both selected to the Wyoming All-State Team.
Anderson, now stationed in Japan with the U.S. Navy, and Johannsen, 18, both aged out of the youth bowling program after last year, while Heath and Goana have put together another team to try and defend their title.
“If we win that’d be great,” Goana said. “Then we’d be expected to do even more.”
Anderson said he was happy to leave behind a winning tradition, especially with the “wee” bowler, Gaona, 9.
“I hope it helped push Jorge,” Anderson said. “At such a young age, already winning should give him motivation to win some more.”
Heath can’t quite believe the spring win.
“It was so surreal,” he said.
His dad Jim Heath said it was the culmination of a lot of work by the bowlers, all of whom come from longtime area bowling families.
Early on at the tournament, a state title didn’t look attainable. It started with 32 teams competing in five games each on the opening day, with the top half advancing.
Teams bowl head-to-head, with each bowler getting one point for beating the person they’re up against and three points for total pins.
Cody barely made it through the first day and rallied on the second day to reach the title bout.
In the final match all four shot over average – something Gaona did every game – with the three older boys shooting over 200 including a 258 for Heath and a 238 for Johannsen.
Log In
