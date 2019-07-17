The 14U Cody Pride softball team wrapped up a successful season last weekend, taking second in the USA Softball of Wyoming state tournament in Casper. Even though the team fell 23-1 in the championship to Gillette, coach Keith Ungrund said his players never got their heads down.
“That’s one thing about this team is that it never gives up,” Ungrund said. “They’re always supportive and always giving encouragement the whole way through.”
After opening the tournament with two straight losses in pool play, the Pride bounced back with an 8-7 win over Rock Springs. After falling behind 4-2, Cody pushed six runners across home in the bottom of the sixth and withstood a Storm rally to advance in the bracket. Riley Simone led the Pride on the mound with six strikeouts.
“I feel like I pitched pretty well,” Simone said.
In their next game the Pride fell 13-9 to Gillette after leaving three batters stranded in their last at-bats. Laura Phillips led the Pride with four RBIs in the game. She finished the tournament with three over-the-fence home runs, after being injured for most of the season.
“Her bat really came alive at state,” Ungrund said. “I don’t think anyone else in our division hit even a single home run over the fence.”
Cody bounced back in the next two games, dominating Rock Springs 11-3 and Laramie 17-5. Over those two games Ava Wollschlager knocked in seven runs on six total hits. Morgan Evans also contributed in every game, batting a scorchingly hot .631 in the tournament.
“We just had a lot of key hits,” Ungrund said.
Unfortunately the Pride ran up against a team with an even hotter bat in the championship. Ungrund said after beating Gillette in the 12U state championship last season and 10U championship in 2016, he could understand how they might want some payback.
“They just absolutely blasted the ball,” he said. “They had their opportunity and were not going to lose it.”
The Pride had beaten Gillette 4-3 in a tournament earlier in the season.
With two top-three tournament finishes on the season, including a third place at their own Heart Mountain tournament, Ungrund said this season was a great first year for his young squad at the 14U level. Most of the players are able to return next year.
“We did struggle a bit in the beginning,” Simone said. “But I did feel like we overcame it and played well, especially at the end.”
The 12U Pride also competed at state, losing its four games. In their final game of the tournament the Pride battled, falling 11-8 to Cheyenne-based Wyoming Fearless.
The girls came back from an 8-1 deficit and made a game out of it, but could not halt an onslaught of 21 Fearless base hits. Katie Brasher led the Pride with 3 RBIs.
The team also had a close loss in its tournament opener, losing by the same 11-8 margin to Gillette. In that game the Pride came back from a 9-3 deficit but could not close the margin.
The 12U Pride had a strong finish to its season, beating Montana teams from Bozeman and Belgrade in the regular season tournament.
The 10U Pride also had a tough state tournament but did win its opener, taking out Gillette 12-7. After falling behind 4-2 early the Pride didn’t let up, scattering nine hits and a score in every inning.
The team played a thriller in their tournament finale, losing 14-13 to the Laramie All-Stars in extra innings. It was back and forth throughout as Cody led 4-0 after the top of the first but Laramie responded with five runs in the bottom frame.
In the second Cody added seven more across the plate to take a commanding 11-5 lead, but Laramie surged back in the third and tied it back up. After matching two-runs a piece in the fourth the game went to extras under the lights, with Laramie prevailing.
