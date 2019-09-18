Terry Bartlett did not invent water. But he basically did invent competitive swimming in Cody.
Forget the Rec Center pool, never mind the old Paul Stock pool. Bartlett, 73, presided over community teams when the pool was outdoors.
Bartlett was the face of swimming in this town and when the Terry Bartlett Invitational is hosted by the Cody girls team each September that represents swimming paying tribute to its roots.
Honored spectator No. 1 at poolside, sitting in a chair, not upstairs in the bleachers at the Rec Center, was Bartlett.
Actually, Bartlett inhabits such a perch at most home boys and girls swim meets, not only ones named after him.
Bartlett can discourse on the technical advances made by age-group and high school swimming over the years, going back before there were electronic scoreboards, to when everything was recorded by hand on paper instead of computers, and back to when there were no touch pads, only swimmers reaching for the wall.
Bartlett graduated from Cody High in 1965, but did not swim for the school because the school did not have a swim team. Other communities in Wyoming did and thinking of future Cody generations he said, “By golly, they’re going to have a chance to swim.”
It took a lot of politicking and lobbying to better swimmers’ lives. Some thought no one would go for an outdoor team.
But Bartlett’s instincts were correct. There was interest. The Rotary Club funded a bus for trips to other towns.
“We had 32 kids by the second year,” Bartlett said.
That outdoor pool is now a parking lot near Cody High, but more than 50 years ago it was a site for pioneering local swimmers.
Then, in a Rotary presentation in the Cody Club Room, someone told Bartlett local philanthropist Paul Stock was going to fund “a pool for you.”
An indoor pool. It opened in 1968 and the first Cody swim team jumped in that fall, but only, Bartlett said, after some arms were wrenched in the school administration. Bartlett was head coach for the next 30 years.
Now Bartlett can sit content on the sidelines at a multi-team meet like this one and chuckle about it always being better to have something named after you than to be called names.
Jason Koperski, currently the Broncs head coach, and previously a girls assistant, competed under Bartlett’s tutelage.
“I go back to sixth grade,” Koperski said. “I didn’t know how to swim. All I knew was how to put my face in the water.”
As raw as he was, Koperski said Bartlett somehow sensed he could become a good swimmer.
“He called my parents and said, ‘This kid has potential,’” Koperski said.
Although the marks have since been broken, Koperski, 46, did evolve into a Cody High school-record-setting swimmer before graduating in 1991. So did his brother Brian.
How much did Bartlett help him?
“Oh, big-time,” Koperski said. “He’s helped build so much in swimming.”
Koperski said Bartlett still influences Cody swimming, even him. He said people tell him “we stand alike” on the pool deck.
Bartlett’s rules included Broncs dressing up for road trips and captains saying hello to opposing coaches and officials before meets, precepts Koperski follows with his teams.
“He always made it a lesson,” Koperski said. “You wanted to work for him.”
Bartlett remains a Cody swim fan. He keeps up with how the kids of Cody handle the backstroke and the butterfly. He recognizes an individual’s improved clocking when he sees it. And knowing what it takes to reach such a time, he respects the work it took to get there.
When he glances around the Rec Center pool he can also reflect on how everything seems so shiny and is shielded from the elements, things no one else in the building dwells on.
Neither the teenagers diving into the water, nor most fans watching, would pick the older Terry Bartlett out of a crowd on the street. But the legacy of his long-ago swim cause plays out before him.
