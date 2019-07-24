John Birkholz was not trying to masquerade as Roy Rogers, but the horse named Trigger was not fooled anyway.
Last Friday night at Cody Nite Rodeo, the saddle bronc rider did not make it to the eight-second buzzer aboard Trigger.
But it was hard to be glum because Birkholz was coming off a four-night winning streak in his event at Stampede Park.
Winning any night has value. Winning two in a row during the season against the deep field of competition is an accomplishment. When counting to four that kind of Cody Nite winning streak inches into the realm of rarity.
“I got behind,” Birkholz said. “I did think I got back in the middle. I’d like to get on that horse again.”
At Cody Nite Rodeo there is every chance that will happen.
Birkholz, 24, who is a semester away from graduating from the University of Wyoming, relished the four wins in a row, but is in Cody for the future.
His has been a peculiar rodeo career to date – mostly a derailed one. Birkholz started riding at 16, but injuries regularly sidelined him. They included a broken left leg, a broken collar bone, a twice-broken right ankle and a once-broken left ankle.
“Between 16 and 22 I probably got on only 40 head,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Livestock riders have short careers and although aging, Birkholz still had the itch to start over.
“I thought, ‘If you’re ever going to ride broncs,’” he said, he knew he had to rev up.
Stock contractor Maury Tate said winning streaks of four or longer at Cody Nite Rodeo do happen, but infrequently. Sometimes guys get on a roll where everything goes right.
“A lot of it is about confidence,” Tate said.
In the last year-and-half competing for the Cowboys, in other rodeos and at Cody Nite, Birkholz guesses he has been on about 300 saddle bronc horses.
Even though he is out of eligibility, Birkholz said UW coach Beau Clark urged him to spend the summer in Cody and he is very happy he is doing so.
“The opportunity to get on every day is huge,” Birkholz said. “You make a habit out of it.”
He has also received instruction from prominent coaches and former rodeo stars Rick Smith, Cody Lambert and Justin McBride, during their Cody Nite clinics.
“Rick said to me there is no such thing as a horse you can’t ride,” Birkholz said.
Much as Tate said, that comes back to confidence and Birkholz’s confidence has never been higher.
Birkholz is scheduled to complete a degree in mechanical engineering in the fall. It seems he is working on a masters degree in saddle bronc riding right now, though he is not sure they are comparable.
“It’s great what they’re doing with the coaches coming in,” Birkholz said.
Perhaps he is on his way to perfection.
“I hope so,” Birkholz said.
It took only until Monday night for Birkholz to rack up another win after a brief weekend hiatus.
He scored 76 points on Cupcake for one in a row.
