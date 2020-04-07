The high school spring sports season has been cancelled.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association made the announcement Tuesday afternoon due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying in a statement they could not predict when any sport would be able to resume or when all communities could host events.
"The WHSAA Board of Directors promotes the benefits of participating in education-based activities," the board said in a statement. "We also understand the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors.
"As we all continue to adapt to the pandemic, academics need to be the focus of our students and schools to be able to complete a successful school year.
Please realize that our highest priority, as always, is ensuring the health and safety of our students, schools and communities during this challenging time. We must be a responsible organization and we look forward to the day when our students are again participating in education-based activities."
