The Yellowstone Quake beat the Gillette Wild 4-1 on Saturday night thanks to a strong defensive performance.
By limiting the Wild to 27 shots on goal, Quake goalie Michael Allman had all the support he needed for the near-shutout win. It was not until 1:37 remaining in the game that Gillette would score their lone goal.
Dylan Rumpke led the Quake with two goals on the night.
Rumpke got the scoring going at 13:46 in the first with a breakaway score.
In the second, Evan Snyder scored on a broken play that drew Gillette goalie Shane Phillips out of net and onto the ice. Snyder flipped the puck over the outstretched keeper for a 2-0 lead.
Later that period, Rumpke scored his second while bringing the puck across the ice just shy of the blue line. He sent a wrister over Phillips' left shoulder to make it 3-0.
Although the Wild did get past Allman late in the third with a Mason Hoffman goal, the Quake weren't out for the count.
With only 3.7 seconds remaining, Jack Harris sent a cross-ice puck from his own blue line in for an open-net goal; the puck carrying just enough speed to dribble across the goal line.
With the win the Quake improve to 12-19-2 on the season. They are fifth in the Frontier division, just five points behind the Wild (16-18-0).
The Quake outshot the Wild 35-27 after outshot by 16 the previous night.
On Friday the Quake fell 4-2 to the Wild. Despite scoring the game's first goal and tying it at 2-2 in the second, Yellowstone could not hold on. Jon Green and Will Sobaski each had a goal in the loss.
Yellowstone will return to action on the road next Friday against league bottom feeder Butte (6-29-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.